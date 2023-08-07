Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market Set for Strong Growth, Fueled by Surge in Minimally Invasive Procedures

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Robotic Systems Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The surgical robotic systems market is poised to witness substantial growth, projected to reach a commendable CAGR of 14.6% by 2027. These advanced robotic technologies are designed to aid surgeons in performing minimally invasive surgeries with enhanced precision, control, and visualization. The rising demand for minimally invasive procedures among patients is one of the significant factors driving the market's expansion.

Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) have gained widespread popularity due to their numerous advantages over traditional open surgeries, including reduced pain, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, and fewer complications. Surgical robotic systems have emerged as the preferred choice for patients and healthcare providers alike, enabling surgeons to perform complex procedures with higher precision and control.

The surgical robotic systems market is segmented by component, surgery type, and geography. The component segment includes systems, accessories & instruments, and services. The surgery type segment comprises gynecology surgery, urology surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and general surgery. Geographically, the market is analyzed for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Among the components, the accessories segment dominates the global surgical robotics market, owing to increased usage per surgical procedure. Accessories are replaced after each surgery, contributing significantly to market revenue. In terms of surgery type, orthopedic surgery holds a dominant position, attributed to the rising number of orthopedic injuries worldwide.

Robotic-Assisted Surgeries: Surgical robotic systems enable surgeons to perform complex procedures with the assistance of robotic arms and instruments. These systems offer greater dexterity and a wider range of motion compared to traditional surgical instruments, allowing for more precise movements and improved access to anatomical structures. Robotic assistance is utilized in various surgical specialties, including urology, gynecology, general surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and orthopedics.

Da Vinci Surgical System: The most well-known and widely used surgical robotic system is the da Vinci Surgical System, developed by Intuitive Surgical. The da Vinci system consists of robotic arms, a high-definition 3D visualization system, and specialized surgical instruments. Surgeons control the system from a console, translating their hand movements into precise actions by the robotic arms. The da Vinci Surgical System has been adopted in numerous hospitals globally and has facilitated a wide range of minimally invasive procedures.

Advantages of Robotic Surgery: Robotic-assisted surgeries offer several advantages over traditional open surgeries and laparoscopic procedures. These include smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and potentially less post-operative pain. The improved visualization and instrument maneuverability provided by robotic systems contribute to enhanced surgical outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Market Growth and Technological Advancements: The surgical robotic systems market has been experiencing steady growth, driven by technological advancements such as improved robotic arm articulation, enhanced imaging capabilities, and better software interfaces. These innovations have expanded the applications and capabilities of robotic surgery. Additionally, the development of smaller and more portable robotic systems is making robotic-assisted surgeries accessible to a broader range of healthcare facilities.

Challenges and Opportunities: Despite the benefits, surgical robotic systems face challenges, including high initial costs, ongoing maintenance expenses, and a learning curve for surgeons adopting the technology. However, as more surgeons gain experience and the costs of robotic systems decrease over time, the adoption rate is expected to increase. There are also opportunities for further innovation, such as integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and augmented reality into surgical robotic systems, which could further enhance surgical precision and outcomes.

The major leading companies in the surgical robotic systems market include Intuitive Surgical Inc, Globus Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc., Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers), Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Titan Medical Inc., TransEnterix, Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The surgical robotic systems market is expected to continue its growth trajectory as technological advancements, increasing surgical expertise, and expanding applications drive adoption. The focus on minimally invasive procedures, improved patient outcomes, and the demand for precision and efficiency in surgeries are significant contributors to the market's expansion.

