Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market Size Worth USD 93.74 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.8%

Pune, India., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) market size was USD 31.35 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 35.68 billion in 2023 to USD 93.74 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

AEB systems have been developed to identify potential collisions with objects or pedestrians and automatically activate the brakes to prevent or minimize the impact. As road safety gains more attention and technology progresses, consumers are increasingly recognizing the advantages of Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) systems. Consequently, there is a rising demand for vehicles equipped with this safety feature. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market, 2023–2030."

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Road Safety Awareness Fuels Market Growth

Advancements in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) drive the market growth as consumers, regulatory bodies, and automakers prioritize safety features. With a greater understanding of road risks, consumers seek vehicles equipped with technologies such as AEB systems to ensure enhanced safety. The demand for safer vehicles, supported by independent safety ratings and initiatives by organizations, such as Euro NCAP and IIHS, further propels the adoption of advanced braking systems. However, the high cost required to install these systems may lower the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) market share.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 14.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 93.74 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 35.68 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180





Competitive Landscape-

Bosch Leads Market with Strategic Partnerships and Advanced Component Development

Robert Bosch GmbH maintains its dominant position in the market, supported by partnerships and acquisitions with tier 1 and tier 2 companies in Asia Pacific. The company's focus on developing advanced components and key collaborations have solidified Bosch's leadership in the AEB market.

Segments-

Safety Prioritization and Customers Awareness Drive Passenger Vehicles Growth

Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Due to heightened consumer awareness and a growing emphasis on safety concerns, the passenger vehicles segment is projected to dominate the market and experience a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

Enhanced Safety Drives Growing Popularity of Low Speed AEB Systems

Based on system, the market is divided into low speed AEB and high speed AEB. The low speed AEB segment dominated the market in 2022. The popularity of low speed Advanced Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) systems has been on the rise, driven by their efficacy in preventing collisions and mitigating the severity of accidents in situations involving low speeds.

Enhancing Vehicle Braking Performance to Grow the Dynamic Brake Support Segment

Based on technology, the market is divided into crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support. The dynamic brake support segment is anticipated to witness growth throughout the forecast period, primarily due to its ability to enhance the braking performance of vehicles. This technology offers additional braking force and optimizes the distribution of braking power among the wheels, thereby improving overall safety on the road. Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Segmentation By Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles By System Low Speed AEB

High Speed AEB By Technology Crash Imminent Braking

Dynamic Brake Support





Regional Insights-

Growing Preference for Advanced Safety Technologies Leads North America

The North America Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) market growth is attributed to safety-conscious consumers prioritizing vehicles equipped with advanced safety technologies, including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) systems. These systems provide an added layer of protection, addressing the growing demand from consumers seeking enhanced vehicle safety features.

In Asia, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) increasingly incorporate AEB systems into their vehicle models in response to the growing demand for advanced safety features.

Report Coverage:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

A list of prominent Autonomous Emergency Braking manufacturers operating in the global market:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Delphi Automotive LLP (U.K.)

Hyundai Mobis (South Korea)

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan)

Hitachi Automotive System Ltd. (Japan)

Mando Corporation (South Korea)

Netradyne (India)

Valeo S.A. (France)

COVID-19 Impact:

Disruptions and Reduced Demand Pose Challenges for AEB System Installation

The automotive sector encountered substantial challenges amid the pandemic, including factory closures, supply chain disruptions, and decreased consumer demand. These circumstances directly impacted the installation of Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) systems in new vehicles, leading to a temporary decline in the market. Economic uncertainties and lockdown measures prompted many consumers to postpone their vehicle purchases.

Notable Industry Development:

• May 2023 - The collaboration between Porsche and Mobileye will deliver series production ADAS solutions. For future models, the German OEM proposes to deliver automated assistance and navigate-on-pilot features based on Mobileye’s SuperVision technology platform.

