Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027: Advancements in Manufacturing Processes, Cell Engineering Techniques and Development of Combination Therapies

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market by Therapeutics, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report highlights the pharmaceutical products and therapies aimed at utilizing and enhancing the functions of natural killer cells for therapeutic purposes. Natural killer cells play a crucial role in the body's innate immune response against infected or cancerous cells, and their potential in cancer immunotherapy is driving the demand for natural killer cells therapeutics. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2027.

The ability of natural killer cells to target a wide range of tumor types and their potential for combination therapy with other immune checkpoint inhibitors or monoclonal antibodies are key factors driving the demand for natural killer cells therapeutics. However, higher therapy costs and adverse side effects are expected to restrict market growth.

The report segments the natural killer cells therapeutics market by therapeutics into natural killer cell therapies and NK cell-directed antibodies. It further categorizes the market by application into cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, and immunoproliferative disorders. The end-user segment includes research centers and institutes, hospitals, and clinics.

The report provides comprehensive insights into the natural killer cells therapeutics market, including information on therapeutic applications, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and vendor profiles.

The major leading companies in the natural killer cells therapeutics market include Affimed N.V., Celgene Corporation, Fate Therapeutics Inc., Fortress Biotech, Glycostem Therapeutics BV, Nkarta Therapeutics, Inc., NKT Therapeutics Inc., Innate Pharma Sa, Nantkwest Inc, and Ziopharm Oncology Inc.

As research progresses and clinical trials continue, the market is expected to witness advancements in manufacturing processes, cell engineering techniques, and the development of combination therapies. Challenges such as optimizing NK cell expansion and persistence, reducing potential side effects, and ensuring long-term therapeutic efficacy are actively being investigated in the field of natural killer cells therapeutics.

The Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics market is still evolving, and regulatory approvals for specific Natural Killer cell-based therapies may vary by region.



