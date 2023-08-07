New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Interoperability: Technology Innovation and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482904/?utm_source=GNW





Data interoperability is crucial to advanced, precise, and personalized healthcare; however, achieving interoperability has been a significant challenge due to the complex nature of healthcare data and the multitude of systems and standards used across different healthcare organizations.



With the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, AI-based APIs can be leveraged to enable interoperability by facilitating the exchange and use of healthcare data between different systems and organizations.



This study explores key technological advancements that enable healthcare interoperability, including Natural Language Processing (NLP), Generative AI, and Conversational AI.



These applications convert unstructured medical information into structured digital text that adheres to Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) and Health Level Seven (HL7) standards.



This structured data can be interpreted by multiple health systems and seamlessly integrated into commonly used electronic health records (EHRs). These technologies facilitate secure and efficient data sharing, consent management, and analysis, ultimately improving healthcare outcomes. The study also highlights the importance of partnerships and collaborations in driving interoperability initiatives.



It discusses the challenges and considerations of implementing interoperability solutions, such as data privacy, security, and regulatory compliance.In addition, the study provides insight into the potential for growth and innovation in healthcare interoperability by analyzing industry trends and emerging growth opportunities.



It aims to guide healthcare organizations, technology providers, and policymakers in harnessing the power of interoperability to transform healthcare delivery, enhance patient care, and enable data-driven decision-making.

