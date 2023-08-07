Mining Drill Bits Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 2.57 Billion by 2030: Fortune Business Insights™

India, Pune, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mining drill bits market size was valued at USD 1.68 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.78 billion in 2023 to USD 2.57 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



Mining drill bits are utilized for the purpose of drilling or excavating holes in the ground, specifically in stone or other surfaces of the earth. These drill bits are available in various sizes, shapes, and materials, each designed to efficiently dig through different types of surfaces. The mining industry plays a crucial role in the revolution and advancement of various fields that rely on raw materials. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Mining Drill Bits Market, 2023–2030."





Key Industry Development

May 2022 - Epiroc launched a new drill bit, which is protected by diamonds named as Powerbit X. The diamond-protected buttons in powerbit X results in a longer service life and higher productivity. Additionally, the bit can significantly lessen exposure to danger and lower CO2 emissions.

Report Highlights:

COVID-19 Impact

Market Affected During Pandemic due to Halted Mining Activities



The global COVID-19 pandemic had an unprecedented and significant impact across various industries, including the mining sector. As a result, the demand for drilling activities has been greatly affected, leading to a decrease in the need for mining equipment, including drill bits. Our analysis indicates that the global market experienced a substantial decline of -18.6% in 2020 compared to the previous year.





Segments:

Versatility and Efficiency Lead the Dominance of Rotary Bit



By type, the market is categorized into DTH hammer bit, rotary bit, and others. Rotary bit segment is further classified into stationary cutting bits and roller cone bits.

The rotary bit segment holds a prominent position in the market due to its wide range of applications and suitability for drilling in different rock formations. Tapered steel roller bits are commonly utilized for softer formations, while tungsten carbide inserts are preferred for drilling in harder rock formations.

High Demand for PDC Diamond Bits Driven by Superior Strength



By material, the market is segmented into PDC diamond, tungsten carbide, steel, and others. PDC diamond segment dominates the market due to exceptional strength, enabling them to cut through various materials effectively. These artificial diamond bits offer a cost-effective solution as they are relatively inexpensive.

High Utilization of the 8 inches to 11 inches Segment to Dominate Market

Based on size, the market is divided into below 8“, 8”– 11”, and above 11”. The 8”– 11” segment is the most widely used bit size for production drilling owing to various applications along with increase in exploration activities.





Surface Mining Dominates as Mining Drill Bits Find Extensive Use in Extracting Various Minerals

By application, the market is classified into surface mining and underground mining.

The dominance of the surface mining segment is attributed to its extensive utilization in extracting a wide range of minerals. The ease of use associated with surface mining makes it a preferred method.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report offers an extensive regional and country-based examination to provide enhanced comprehension for the user. Moreover, the research report furnishes valuable insights into the most recent market trends and comprehensive analysis of swiftly implemented technologies on a global scale. Additionally, it sheds light on notable catalysts and impediments, facilitating the reader in acquiring profound expertise about the industry.



Drivers and Restraints

Government Initiatives and Mineral Exploration Drive Economic Growth



As part of governmental efforts to promote economic development, national governments recognize the significance of mining activities. In line with new initiatives, the Australian government aims to mitigate risks and incentivize the exploration and discovery of minerals, particularly in underexplored regions. A report by the Mineral Council of Australia in 2021 revealed that the mining sector contributes to USD 270 billion in export revenue. Additionally, it provides USD 39 billion in government fees and taxes and supports approximately 1.1 million jobs.



However, mining poses environmental concerns, such as permanent alteration of natural landscapes, harm to wildlife and habitats, and the risk of air and groundwater pollution, may impede the mining drill bits market growth.





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Dominates Owing to Abundant Mineral Reserves and Growing Industrial Demand



Asia Pacific holds the largest market share, driven by its abundant reserves of minerals and metals, as well as the growing demand for drill bits in coal-fired power generation and various industrial applications.



The Middle East and Africa, known for its significant oil and gas extraction activities, exhibits a notable demand for drill bits due to its reliance on crude oil and gas production.

Competitive Landscape

Industry Players Driving Technological Advancements for Enhanced Performance



Multiple market players are dedicated to supplying drill bits and are actively involved in the development of advanced technologies to enhance performance, strength, and versatility of these tools. As the mining industry expands, the mining drill bits market share is anticipated to increase driven by a growing market for commodities and energy.

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

Universal Drilling Technique, LLC (Ukraine)

MICON Drilling GmbH (Germany)

Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.)

Brunner and Lay Inc. (U.S.)

Changsha Heijingang Industrial Co. Ltd. (China)

Epiroc AB (Sweden)

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)

Robit Plc (Finland)

Rockmore International (U.S.)

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

Western Drilling Tools (Canada)

Xiamen Prodrill Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

Boart Longyear (U.S.)

Glinik Drilling Tools (Poland)

Table of Content

MINING DRILL BITS: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2023-2030

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Mining Drill Bits Market

Global Mining Drill Bits Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Rotary Bits Fixed Cutter Bits Roller Cone Bits DTH Hammer Bits Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material PDC Diamond Tungsten Carbide Steel Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Size Below 8” 8”- 11” Above 11” Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Surface Mining Underground Mining Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







