New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vulnerability Management Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482902/?utm_source=GNW

This study offers insight into European OEMs’ over-the-air update (firmware-over-the-air [FOTA]/software-over-the-air [SOTA]) strategies.



Frost & Sullivan segments OTA updates into 12 categories: Powertrain, Infotainment Services, Connected Services, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems/Autonomous Driving (ADAS/AD), Chassis, Remote Services, Bug Fixes, User Manuals, Health, Wellness, and Well-being (HWW), Passive Safety, Active Safety, and Comfort/Convenience.In analyzing leading European OEMs adopting OTA updates, the study breaks down the number of OTA updates each company offers per category.



It profiles OEMs such as BMW, Volkswagen Group, Jaguar Land Rover, and Volvo Group for their OTA capabilities, with a detailed outline of their service and subsegment penetration for each OTA update type. The study also examines OTA update market growth drivers and restraints and highlights several use cases for automakers, such as Stellantis and Renault.



Based on these findings, Frost & Sullivan identifies 3 growth opportunities for industry participants to capture business growth.

Author: Swetha Ramachandran Krishnamoorthi

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482902/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________