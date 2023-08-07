Brazil Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2023: Firms are Launching their Own Cryptocurrencies as Part of Loyalty Programs

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in Brazil is on track for significant growth, with an expected annual increase of 13.6%, reaching a value of US$3,660.1 million in 2023. Over the past four years, the loyalty market in Brazil has demonstrated robust performance, recording an impressive CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2022.

The trend is set to continue during the forecast period, with an estimated CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2027, projecting the loyalty market's expansion from US$3,223.2 million in 2022 to US$6,011.8 million by 2027.

Loyalty programs have gained remarkable momentum among consumers in Brazil, with digital platforms like neo-banks and e-commerce marketplaces driving innovation and adoption in the sector. As firms forge strategic alliances to launch innovative loyalty programs in the country, the trend is expected to witness further growth in the coming years.

This report offers a comprehensive data-centric analysis of loyalty market opportunities and risks across various industry categories, providing a detailed understanding of market dynamics, size, forecast, and market share statistics at the country level.

Firms are launching their own cryptocurrencies as part of the loyalty program in Brazil



Businesses across industry verticals have shown their interest in the cryptocurrency space amid the rise in adoption in Brazil. Many have launched their own altcoins as part of the loyalty program as well. For instance,

In August 2022, MercadoLibre, one of the leading e-commerce marketplaces in the country, announced that the firm has created a new cryptocurrency, MercadoCoin, and will implement the same as part of its loyalty program. The firm will be offering cryptocurrencies under its loyalty program whenever the customers make a purchase on the marketplace. Shoppers can use the altcoin for future purchases on the e-commerce marketplace.

In October 2022, Nubank, one of the leading neo-banks in the country, announced that the firm also plans to launch an altcoin as part of its loyalty program. The firm is launching the altcoin as part of its strategy to expand its loyalty and benefits program to more customers in the region. The firm is projected to issue the tokens to its customers in the first half of 2023. Unlike MercadoLibre which issued the coins at US$0.10, Nubank had not disclosed the market value of its altcoin.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more firms across industry verticals to launch altcoins as part of its loyalty program to capitalize on the growing demand for loyalty programs and cryptocurrency adoption in Brazil.



Cryptocurrency exchanges are expanding the scope of their rewards program to further drive cryptocurrency uptick in Brazil



In Brazil, cryptocurrencies have experienced strong adoption among the general public. However, there is still a lot of untapped potential in the country. As part of their strategy to further drive the adoption of cryptocurrencies, exchanges are expanding the scope of their reward programs. For instance,

In November 2022, Bitpreco, a Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange, announced that the firm is launching a host of digital banking services, including credit cards, through its mobile app. The credit card program is designed to make the buying and selling process simpler for Brazilians. Furthermore, credit card users will also benefit from the rewards program, which will pay them in cryptocurrencies.

From the short to medium-term perspective, more cryptocurrency exchanges are projected to launch and expand the scope of their reward programs. The innovative integration of loyalty and rewards programs with the crypto market will further support the growth of the loyalty programs market in Brazil over the next three to four years.



Domestic firms are forging strategic alliances with global players to launch loyalty programs in the Brazilian market



To further drive the growth of their business in the domestic market, more and more businesses are resorting to loyalty programs. This strategy is expected to see an influx of new loyalty and reward program launches in Brazil in 2023.

In October 2022, Flamengo, one of the largest sports clubs in the country, announced that the firm had entered into a strategic collaboration with MoonPay to launch several Web3 products, including a loyalty program in the domestic market. In December 2022, MoonPay announced that the firm will roll out its NFT loyalty program in 2023.

MoonPay to also launch the NFT loyalty program in the country through its collaboration with Flamengo from the short to medium-term perspective.



With the growing popularity of NFTs, more such NFT-powered loyalty programs are projected to be launched in the Brazilian market over the next three to four years. This will further support the growth of the loyalty and rewards programs industry in Brazil.

