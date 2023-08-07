New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Epifluidic Diagnostics Technology Advancements and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482898/?utm_source=GNW

This research service examines the advancements in epifluidic diagnostics technology, identifying the growth opportunities they present for the healthcare industry.



Epifluidic diagnostics is an emerging class of wearable diagnostics that enables sweat and interstitial fluid (ISF) analysis through skin-interfaced microfluidic systems.



These body-worn skin-conformable and flexible miniature devices with microelectronics, sensors, and flexible microfluidics allow long-term, painless, and continuous sampling of the alternate biofluids and real-time and continuous monitoring of diagnostic targets for precise health management.



Technology advancements in this field, particularly the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions, help enable higher diagnostics accuracy and enhanced user convenience.



Researchers have found evidence that sweat- and ISF-based diagnostics can be used for a diverse range of applications, including viral infection detection, cystic fibrosis diagnosis, urea monitoring, and Parkinson’s disease management.



Sweat-based epifluidic diagnostics are predominantly utilized for hydration management and substance-use detection, while ISF-based epifluidic diagnostics are employed for metabolite measurement.



Key players are actively expanding ISF-based epifluidic diagnostics for more clinical uses, such as therapeutic drug monitoring, cardiovascular disease monitoring, and sepsis detection.



With several sectors of impact, epifluidic diagnostics has high market potential in the coming years.



The report takes a comprehensive look at the different types of epifluidic diagnostic technologies and their benefits and identifies the factors driving and restraining the growth of this market.



It also identifies the key participants in the sweat-based epifluidic diagnostics and ISF-based epifluidic diagnostics segments, examining the technologies they employ, their target applications, and commercial readiness levels.



The study covers regional and industry trends, including funding rounds, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and patents filed.



The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

