Latin American Passenger Vehicle Connected Services Growth Opportunities

This research service analyzes the passenger vehicle connected services market in Latin America.



It takes a comprehensive look at the key competitors, services available (including security, safety, maintenance, and infotainment features), regional restrictions, and local regulations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.



The passenger vehicle connected services market in Latin America is at a nascent stage.



However, it is expected to grow at a fast pace as more companies in the region begin to offer connected services.



With Brazil and Mexico leading the market, connected car sales in Latin America are expected to reach 1,322,043 in 2022, with smartphones currently being the most popular way to access connected solutions.



Embedded connectivity is also expected to increase across the region, although at a slow pace.



The study provides relevant market forecasts, including industry growth metrics and pricing trends, for passenger vehicle connected services in Latin America.



It analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this nascent but growing market for market players and stakeholders to leverage.



The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2029.

