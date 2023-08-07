New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Two-wheeler (E2W) Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482895/?utm_source=GNW

An increasing number of E2W start-ups are in the market, especially those importing cheap components and selling low-quality vehicles.



Most traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheeler (2W) original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have yet to enter the E2W market.



With E2W technology nascent and dominated by start-ups, it attracts entities from other industries to enter the market.Since E2Ws have 50% fewer components—mainly controlled by software—compared to ICE 2Ws, it requires fewer tools and lesser time to repair and maintain.



E2W start-ups seek to reduce operation costs and scale faster to avoid a cash crunch and attract new investors.



Companies in this market are also exploring new business models, such as direct-to-customer sales and services, to eliminate physical shops since they can perform E2W maintenance remotely and with doorstep repair service.



Other aspects OEMs scrutinize to expand across regions faster with less investment include online sales, doorstep test rides, and distributor partnerships.Countries in Asia and Latin America (LATAM) offer simplified import policies to promote E2W adoption.



Governments should impose stricter import policies and homologation rules to set quality standards.



Developing economies are creating favorable policies and regulations for players to encourage the building of an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.



Leading E2W OEMs strive to strengthen the EV supply chain with governments to make the country an EV hub.Frost & Sullivan studies the global E2W market in this report.



The study period is 2018–2030, with 2022 as the base year and 2023–2030 as the forecast period.



Regions covered include North America (United States and Canada), LATAM (Brazil and Colombia), Europe (United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Asia (India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, and Japan). Other regions and countries, such as Africa and Mexico, are mentioned in specific slides to provide more broad coverage for particular topics.Other vital information includes:

• Top 10 trends

• Segmentation by region and type (eMoped, eMotorcycle, eScooter)

• Leading OEMs

• Business models

• Components ecosystemNotably, Frost & Sullivan offers stakeholders insights and growth opportunities they can explore and use to capture a share of the dynamic E2W space over the next seven years.

