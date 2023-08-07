Global M2M/IoT Communications Market Set for Rapid Growth, Projected to Reach 5.4 Billion Cellular IoT Subscribers by 2027

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global M2M/IoT Communications Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market is experiencing significant growth, with cellular IoT subscribers increasing by 27 percent in 2022 to reach 2.7 billion by the end of the year, accounting for approximately 24 percent of all mobile subscribers. The number of cellular IoT subscribers is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4 percent until 2027, reaching 5.4 billion at the end of the period. During the same period, cellular IoT connectivity revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6 percent, from € 10.8 billion in 2022 to approximately € 21.4 billion in 2027, while the monthly ARPU is expected to drop to € 0.35.

China Leads the Global IoT Market

The report highlights China as the world's largest market for cellular IoT connectivity services, accounting for about 70 percent of the global installed base with 1.8 billion IoT connections at the end of 2022. The Chinese government plays a significant role in driving IoT adoption in the country, actively endorsing large-scale IoT deployments to address various societal issues, including crime, fire safety, energy conservation, and traffic management. In contrast, developments in North America and Western Europe are mainly driven by commercial interests, with connected cars emerging as one of the strongest trends.

Top Mobile Operators and IoT Managed Service Providers

The report provides insights into the strategies of leading mobile operators worldwide, including China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Vodafone, AT&T, Verizon, and others. Additionally, it covers the IoT managed service providers, including 1NCE, Airnity, EMnify, Eseye, Plintron, Quectel, and more, who play a crucial role in connecting over 150 million cellular devices.

Technology Trends and IoT Networking Platforms

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the cellular IoT communications ecosystem, covering technology trends, LPWA and satellite technologies, IoT networking platforms, and more. It also analyzes the impact of 5G and low power wireless networking technologies on the IoT market.

Market Forecasts and Geographic Trends

The report presents detailed market forecasts and trends, providing a 360-degree overview of the global M2M/IoT communications market. It covers industry trends, geographic markets, vertical markets (connected cars, smart metering, fleet management, etc.), and technology trends (cellular technologies, NB-IoT, RedCap, private cellular, eSIM adoption, etc.).

This report answers the following questions:

How will the global cellular IoT market evolve over the next five years?

Why has China become the world's largest market for cellular IoT?

Which are the main market trends in Europe and North America?

What impact will 5G have on the IoT market?

What are the leading global mobile operators' strategies for the IoT market?

What is the status of cellular IoT in emerging markets?

How much revenues from IoT were generated by major mobile operators in 2022?

What is the outlook for low power wireless networking technologies?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (EUR) in 2022 €10.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (EUR) by 2027 €21.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

1NCE

1oT

America Movil

A1 Telekom Austria

Altice Group

AT&T

Astrocast

Bell

BICS

Blues Wireless

Bouygues Telecom

BT Group

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

CK Hutchison Group Telecom

Commsat

CSL Group

Deutsche Telekom

e&

EMnify

Eseye

Eutelsat

floLIVE

Fleet Space Technologies

Flickswitch

Freeeway

Galaxy Space

Globalstar

Head Aerospac

Hologram

iBASIS

Innova Space

Inmarsat

KDDI

Kepler Communications

Kineis

KPN

KORE Wireless

KT

Lacuna Space

Ligado Networks

MegaFon

MTN

MTS

Myriota

NTT Docomo

Ooredoo

Onomondo

Orange

Orbcomm

Pelion

Plintron

POST Luxembourg

Proximus

Quectel

Singtel

Sky and Space Company

SK Telecom

SoftBank

Soracom

Swarm Technologies

T-Mobile USA

Tata Communications

Telia Company

Telit Cinterion

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Tele2

Telenor

Telstra

TELUS

Thuraya

Transatel

Truphone

Turkcell

Verizon

Vodacom

Vodafone

Vivo

Wireless Logic

Zain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x789nn

