Global M2M/IoT Communications Market Set for Rapid Growth, Projected to Reach 5.4 Billion Cellular IoT Subscribers by 2027

The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market is experiencing significant growth, with cellular IoT subscribers increasing by 27 percent in 2022 to reach 2.7 billion by the end of the year, accounting for approximately 24 percent of all mobile subscribers. The number of cellular IoT subscribers is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4 percent until 2027, reaching 5.4 billion at the end of the period. During the same period, cellular IoT connectivity revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6 percent, from € 10.8 billion in 2022 to approximately € 21.4 billion in 2027, while the monthly ARPU is expected to drop to € 0.35.
China Leads the Global IoT Market
The report highlights China as the world's largest market for cellular IoT connectivity services, accounting for about 70 percent of the global installed base with 1.8 billion IoT connections at the end of 2022. The Chinese government plays a significant role in driving IoT adoption in the country, actively endorsing large-scale IoT deployments to address various societal issues, including crime, fire safety, energy conservation, and traffic management. In contrast, developments in North America and Western Europe are mainly driven by commercial interests, with connected cars emerging as one of the strongest trends.
Top Mobile Operators and IoT Managed Service Providers
The report provides insights into the strategies of leading mobile operators worldwide, including China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Vodafone, AT&T, Verizon, and others. Additionally, it covers the IoT managed service providers, including 1NCE, Airnity, EMnify, Eseye, Plintron, Quectel, and more, who play a crucial role in connecting over 150 million cellular devices.
Technology Trends and IoT Networking Platforms
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the cellular IoT communications ecosystem, covering technology trends, LPWA and satellite technologies, IoT networking platforms, and more. It also analyzes the impact of 5G and low power wireless networking technologies on the IoT market.
Market Forecasts and Geographic Trends
The report presents detailed market forecasts and trends, providing a 360-degree overview of the global M2M/IoT communications market. It covers industry trends, geographic markets, vertical markets (connected cars, smart metering, fleet management, etc.), and technology trends (cellular technologies, NB-IoT, RedCap, private cellular, eSIM adoption, etc.).
This report answers the following questions:
- How will the global cellular IoT market evolve over the next five years?
- Why has China become the world's largest market for cellular IoT?
- Which are the main market trends in Europe and North America?
- What impact will 5G have on the IoT market?
- What are the leading global mobile operators' strategies for the IoT market?
- What is the status of cellular IoT in emerging markets?
- How much revenues from IoT were generated by major mobile operators in 2022?
- What is the outlook for low power wireless networking technologies?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|220
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (EUR) in 2022
|€10.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (EUR) by 2027
|€21.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 1NCE
- 1oT
- America Movil
- A1 Telekom Austria
- Altice Group
- AT&T
- Astrocast
- Bell
- BICS
- Blues Wireless
- Bouygues Telecom
- BT Group
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- CK Hutchison Group Telecom
- Commsat
- CSL Group
- Deutsche Telekom
- e&
- EMnify
- Eseye
- Eutelsat
- floLIVE
- Fleet Space Technologies
- Flickswitch
- Freeeway
- Galaxy Space
- Globalstar
- Head Aerospac
- Hologram
- iBASIS
- Innova Space
- Inmarsat
- KDDI
- Kepler Communications
- Kineis
- KPN
- KORE Wireless
- KT
- Lacuna Space
- Ligado Networks
- MegaFon
- MTN
- MTS
- Myriota
- NTT Docomo
- Ooredoo
- Onomondo
- Orange
- Orbcomm
- Pelion
- Plintron
- POST Luxembourg
- Proximus
- Quectel
- Singtel
- Sky and Space Company
- SK Telecom
- SoftBank
- Soracom
- Swarm Technologies
- T-Mobile USA
- Tata Communications
- Telia Company
- Telit Cinterion
- Telecom Italia
- Telefonica
- Tele2
- Telenor
- Telstra
- TELUS
- Thuraya
- Transatel
- Truphone
- Turkcell
- Verizon
- Vodacom
- Vodafone
- Vivo
- Wireless Logic
- Zain
