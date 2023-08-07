Xanthan Gum Market to Surpass 0.82 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rising Prevalence of Celiac Disease

Westford, USA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, xanthan gum is a versatile ingredient derived from plant-based sugars and bacteria. Its wide range of applications in the food industry is attributed to its excellent thickening and stabilizing properties. One of the main advantages of xanthan gum is its ability to significantly improve the texture, consistency, flavor, shelf life, and appearance of various food products in the xanthan gum market .

Browse in-depth TOC on "Xanthan Gum Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 120

Figures – 60

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/xanthan-gum-market

Xanthan gum market is widely recognized for its versatile applications as a stabilizer and thickening agent in various products, ranging from ice cream and toothpaste to gluten-free goods. Its unique properties make it an essential ingredient in the food industry, where it enhances texture and provides stability. Xanthan gum is also utilized in other industries, such as the oil sector, where it acts as a thickening agent for drilling fluids, and in cosmetics.

Prominent Players in Xanthan Gum Market

Cargill, Incorporated

Solvay S.A.

Fufeng Group Ltd.,

CP Kelco

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Deosen Biochemical Ltd.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

ADM Corn Processing

MeiHua Holdings Group Co. Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

The Aurora Chemical

Unionchem

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Polymers Bio-chemicals Co. Ltd.

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

FMC Corporation

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/xanthan-gum-market

Food and Beverage Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increasing Use of Xanthan Gum in the Production of Bakery Goods

Food and beverage industry holds the largest market share in the global xanthan gum market. This dominance can be attributed to the significant demand for xanthan gum in various food and beverage applications. One of the key factors driving this demand is the widespread use of xanthan gum in the production of gluten-free bakery goods.

The markets in North America have emerged as the leading xanthan gum market globally, capturing the largest market share. The region's dominance can be attributed to several factors, with the expanding oil and gas industry being a significant driver.

Pharmaceuticals Segment is Expected to Dominate in the Market Due to the Rising Utilization of Xanthan Gum

Pharmaceuticals segment plays a significant role in the utilization of xanthan gum market. Xanthan gum is a natural polysaccharide derived from the fermentation of carbohydrates by the bacterium Xanthomonas campestris. It has a wide range of applications due to its unique properties, such as its ability to thicken, stabilize, and provide texture to various products.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region have emerged as a significant contributors to the global xanthan gum market, primarily driven by its expanded use in the food and beverage industry, particularly in the bakery sector. The region's market share is the highest due to the increasing demand for xanthan gum in various bakery applications.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the xanthan gum market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Xanthan Gum Market

Recently, CP Kelco, a leading producer of hydrocolloid ingredients, made an important announcement regarding expanding its bio-gum production capacity. This expansion includes the production of xanthan gum at its plant facilities in the United States and China. The increased production capacity signifies CP Kelco's commitment to meeting the growing demand for various industries for xanthan gum and other hydrocolloid ingredients.

Recently, CP Kelco formed a strategic partnership with Azelis, a leading global distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. This partnership aimed to extend CP Kelco's distribution network in the Australian and New Zealand markets. Azelis offered CP Kelco's Consumer & Industrial (C&I) and Food Applications ingredients, including the renowned Keltrol Xanthan Gum, through this collaboration.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/xanthan-gum-market

Key Questions Answered in Xanthan Gum Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Automotive Elastomers Market

Global Shrink Sleeve Labels Market

Global Antifreeze Coolant Market

Global Flock Adhesives Market

Global Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market





About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com