Global Payment Gateways - Strategic Business Report 2023: Non-Hosted Payment Gateways Segment Poised for Significant Growth

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment Gateways - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







Global Payment Gateways Market Expected to Reach $86.9 Billion by 2030







In the transformed post-COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for payment gateways, valued at US$25.8 billion in 2022, is projected to experience significant growth and reach a revised size of US$86.9 billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Among the segments analyzed in the report, the hosted payment gateway segment is expected to perform well, with a projected CAGR of 15.1% and an estimated value of US$46.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, growth in the non-hosted payment gateway segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next eight-year period.

The U.S. Payment Gateways Market Estimated at $7 Billion, while China to Grow at 22.9% CAGR

The payment gateways market in the U.S. is estimated to be valued at US$7 billion in 2022. On the other hand, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of US$23.6 billion by the year 2030, experiencing a CAGR of 22.9% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 12.6% and 13.5% CAGR, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 12.8%.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Looking Ahead to 2023

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. The year 2023 is expected to be a tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always the opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 176 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $25.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $86.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Payment Gateways - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)

99Bill Corporation

Alipay

Amazon Payments, Inc.

Authorize.Net LLC

Avangate Inc.

Barclaycard

Beanstream

BluePay Processing, LLC

Cardstream Ltd.

CashU

CCBill, LLC

Certitrade AB

Checkout Ltd

DIBS Payment Services AB

e-Path Pty Ltd.

ePay Payment Solutions

ePay.bg

eWAY

eWAY New Zealand Ltd.

First Data Corporation

Gestpay

GMO Epsilon Co., Ltd.

GoCardless Ltd.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd.

iPay

Kiplepay Sdn Bhd (KPSB)

Klarna Bank AB

MercadoLibre SRL

Merchant Warrior

MIH PayU BV

MOLPay Sdn Bhd

Moneris Solutions Corporation

MyGate

National Australia Bank Ltd.

PagosOnline

Pagseguro Internet S/A

PayDollar (AsiaPay Limited)

PayFast (Pty) Ltd.

PAYGENT Co., Ltd.

PayPal

PayPoint plc.

Paysafe Group Limited

Payson AB

PayU S.A.

PayU.ro (Romania)

PayWay

PesoPay

Przelewy24

QIWI Plc

ROBOKASSA

Sage Pay Europe Limited.

SecurePay Pty Ltd.

SecureTrading Ltd.

ServiRed, Sociedad Espanola de Medios de Pago, S.A.

Sofort GmbH

Stripe, Inc.

Tenpay

Vision Consultant Services (VCS)

WebMoney

Worldline

Worldpay, LLC





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awev4x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment