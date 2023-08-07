New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Passenger Vehicle ADAS Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482893/?utm_source=GNW

The global automotive industry is going through a transformation with CASE convergence.



Connectivity and autonomous driving features are at the forefront of this transformation.



Globally, OEMs are looking to introduce various ADAS features ranging from L0 to L2+. These features are not just safety enhancements but are also viewed as comfort and convenience features.



The North American ADAS market is growing with many OEMs providing L0 and L1 ADAS features as an option in most of their models.



NA is at the forefront of technological developments, with a lot of OEMs testing and validating their AD vehicles on public roads.



Competitive intensity will drive the ADAS introduction in mass market vehicles, thus cascading the technology to lower segment vehicles.



In addition to the competitive intensity, OEMs are also looking at providing these features as differentiating factors for the models in their lineups.



This study includes the forecast of various ADAS features from L0 to L2+ until 2030.

