Strategic Analysis of Shared Mobility in North America

The shared mobility market in North America is differently structured compared to Europe.



In North America, personal cars are still vital.



According to the US Census data, 91.5% of US households had at least a single vehicle available in 2020, compared to 90.9% in 2015. The transition to modes that are not cars is slow.



Therefore, ride-hailing will remain the largest segment growing steadily, with Uber holding a majority share in the market.

• Demand responsive transit (DRT) will drive market growth as US public transit authorities digitize payment and routing services.



Rural DRT, student transportation, and paratransit are the primary areas of opportunity.

• Bikesharing is growing prominent.



In Canada, BIXI-Montreal saw a 55% rise in ridership and a 30% increase in members as more people use bike-sharing services daily.

• Free-floating carsharing is picking up with Free2Move and Gig car share expanding in the US.



But unfavorable parking regulations deter the uptake of these services.



In addition, residential carsharing is gaining momentum.

• Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) is nascent; several pilot launches are set to happen, mainly led by public transit operators with a rise in ticketing digitization.Despite the challenges, with sufficient government support, the gross market revenue is expected to exceed $226 billion by the end of 2030.

Author: Albert Geraldine Priya

