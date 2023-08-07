Flash News: OKX Introduces Buying and Selling Upgrades to its 'Dip Sniper' and 'Peak Sniper' Trading Bots

NASSAU, Bahamas, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 7, 2023.

OKX Introduces Buying and Selling Upgrades to its 'Dip Sniper' and 'Peak Sniper' Trading Bots



OKX has introduced two upgrades to its Dip Sniper and Peak Sniper trading bots , which enable users to take advantage of market fluctuations and manage risk more effectively when executed correctly. The new upgrades, called Advanced Buying and Advanced Selling, enable users to buy or sell their locked funds before a specific order's expiration date.

With Advanced Buying and Advanced Selling, users can trade with their locked funds at a specified price before the expiration date. This gives traders greater flexibility in responding to market changes, and the opportunity to maximize their returns and optimize their trading strategies.



The Dip Sniper and Peak Sniper trading bots ensure a proportion of a user's order will be executed at the price they set on the order's expiry. This lowers the chances of a trader missing out on a better price or not trading at an earlier date or time.



OKX's latest trading bot upgrades align with its goal of providing users with innovative tools and features that enrich their trading experience. OKX also recently announced the upcoming launch of Signal Trading, a marketplace where users can access automated trading strategies based on technical analysis, or 'signals,' which indicate whether to buy or sell crypto.

To learn more about OKX's Dip Sniper and Peak Sniper trading bots, click here and here .



For more information, please visit the Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.