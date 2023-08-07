New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contact Center Digital Transformation in the BFSI Industry: A Customer Perspective-Global, 2023-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482890/?utm_source=GNW

Digital transformation is helping BFSI organizations establish closer relationships with their customers and deliver great products/-services.



Extending this further, BFSI contact centers are now focusing on automating processes to assimilate information and generate insights that deliver memorable experiences at a fraction of the cost.



Cost pressures and resource constraints are perpetual issues for BFSI contact centers, which is why AI and analytics play a significant role in predicting problems and simulating process improvement.



Contact center organizations in the BFSI sector are prioritizing employees in 2023, after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on employee burnout and staffing levels.



They invest in understanding customer journeys better and leverage data to deliver more personalized service and enhance customer outcomes.



This study explores how contact centers engage agents to attract the best talent and reduce attrition as hybrid and work-from-home models continue to grow.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482890/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________