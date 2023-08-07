Global Lipase Food Enzymes Markets, 2023-2029: Industry Driven by the Growing Demand for Cleaner and More Natural Food Products

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lipase Food Enzymes Markets, 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lipase food enzymes market is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching a market size of $679.5 million by 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

The Role of Lipase Enzymes in the Food Industry

Lipase enzymes play a crucial role in breaking down oils and fats into their basic components, such as fatty acids and glycerol. These enzymes are naturally present in the human body and various microorganisms like bacteria, yeast, and fungi. In the food industry, lipase enzymes are commonly used as additives to create a variety of food products. They improve flavor, texture, and nutritional value, as well as extend the shelf life of food items.

Food enzymes, including lipase, offer various functional qualities and can emulsify different food components, enhancing the kinetic stability of food. Moreover, lipase enzymes have the advantage of being considered clean-label ingredients, aligning with the growing demand for cleaner and more natural food products.

Market Growth Factors

Several factors contribute to the growth of the lipase food enzymes market:

Diverse Applications: Lipase enzymes find applications in various industries, including medicine and diagnostics. They aid in diagnosing acute pancreatitis and other gastrointestinal diseases through blood testing and help with pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) by breaking down fats into lipids. The rising consumption of processed foods and meat, along with increased awareness of animal health, is further propelling the demand for lipase enzymes. Biosensor Technology: Directed evolution techniques have enhanced the characteristics of lipases, making them suitable for various industrial applications, including the production of enantiopure medicines, flavor compounds, natural polymers, and biodiesel. With the development of programmable enzymes, the market is expected to witness significant expansion.

Market Restraining Factors

While the lipase food enzymes market is experiencing growth, some factors hinder its progress:

Limited Range of Temperatures and pH: Environmental factors greatly impact how food enzymes operate, affecting their functionality. Efforts to create enzymes that can function in a wider range of temperatures and pH levels are ongoing but still face limitations.

COVID-19 Impact

The food industry faced challenges during the pandemic, affecting consumer demand and income. Temporary business closures highlighted the interconnectedness of various industries. While the industrial uses of lipase increased, the demand in the food industry decreased due to negative performance. However, the pandemic also increased awareness of healthy food, positively impacting lipase demand.

Market Outlook by Source, Form, and Application

The microorganisms segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022, driven by its wide use in detergents, processed foods, pharmaceuticals, and biofuels due to its stability and specialized characteristics.

Form: The liquid segment dominated the market in 2022, as liquid lipase is preferred for milk fat hydrolysis and is used in flavor enhancers and coffee whiteners.

Application: The food & beverage processing segment held the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by the use of enzymes in meat, dairy, bakery, and nutraceutical processing.

Regional Analysis

North America: Recorded the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by increased demand for processed foods, a growing awareness of health benefits from enzymes, and novel applications and formulations.

Key Players in the Market

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited)

Biocatalysts Limited (Brain Biotech AG)

Novozymes A/S (Novo Holdings A/S)

BASF SE

Infinita Biotech Private Limited

Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Jiangsu Yiming Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Creative Enzymes

Enzyme Development Corporation

Strategies Deployed in Lipase Food Enzymes Market

Companies have been implementing various strategies to improve their position in the market. For example, Biocatalysts Ltd introduced Nuclease 46L (N046L), an affordable solution helpful in removing DNA from diverse biotechnology applications. Chr. Hansen received EU approvals for three Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs), allowing mothers to feed their infants who cannot be breastfed.

Overall, the global lipase food enzymes market is witnessing steady growth, driven by their diverse applications, biosensor technology, and the increasing demand for cleaner and healthier food products. While challenges related to environmental factors persist, companies are continually innovating to overcome these limitations. The market outlook appears positive, with opportunities for growth across various regions and industries.

