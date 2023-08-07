New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Collagen Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482889/?utm_source=GNW

This This research service provides insight into the global collagen market.



It discusses volume and revenue projections until 2030 and the latest market trends.



The study analyzes the market by Type (undenatured type I collagen, undenatured type II collagen, and collagen peptides); Application (food and beverages; dietary supplements; personal care and cosmetics; nutricosmetics; pet care/animal care; and pharmaceuticals); and Region (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; and the Middle East and Africa). The expanding patient pool suffering from bone and joint health conditions will drive demand for collagen, already evident among old as well as young consumers looking for preventive healthcare.



In the beauty industry, growing demand for antiaging products will drive collagen penetration, especially collagen peptides.As consumer awareness of the health benefits of collagen expands, ingredient manufacturers will continue to invest in R&D and clinical trials to establish new health claims and support existing claims.



Furthermore, regulatory authorities’ increased emphasis on the daily intake of essential bone and joint health ingredients and the growing social media drive on the importance of general well-being will boost demand for collagen.



In terms of application, the dietary supplements segment holds the largest share of the global collagen market.



Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the global collagen market in 2022, followed by North America. The study analyzes growth drivers and restraints and identifies emerging growth opportunities.



The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2030.

Author: Akheela Dhiman

