Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday July 31, 2023 to Friday August 4, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)418,685 6,494,346,544
31 July 202363013,681.69848,619,470
1 August 202360013,420.55008,052,330
2 August 202355013,382.81827,360,550
3 August 202360013,316.18337,989,710
4 August 202360013,118.66677,871,200
Total 31-4 August 20232,980 39,893,260
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,15913,387.018742,289,592
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)85,206 1,049,764,157
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)424,824 6,576,529,396
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,752,314 28,376,770,678
31 July 20232,51513,991.477135,188,565
1 August 20232,16413,705.702429,659,140
2 August 20232,42413,674.956733,148,095
3 August 20232,39413,644.279432,664,405
4 August 20232,39413,394.634532,066,755
Total 31-4 August 202311,891 162,726,960
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*9,53213,684.8855130,444,328
Bought from the Foundation*3,00413,684.828141,109,224
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)339,048 4,239,109,191
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,776,741 28,711,051,190

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 165,602, A shares and 713,201, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.00% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 7 August 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

