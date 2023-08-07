Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. Appoints Scott R. Meyerhoff to Board of Advisors

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT), announced today the appointment of fintech leader, Scott R. Meyerhoff, to its Board of Advisors. With over 25 years of experience in executive financial and operational leadership roles, Meyerhoff brings significant expertise in scaling technology companies, with special emphasis in Fintech.



Meyerhoff spent over 10 years at InComm Payments where he held several leadership roles including Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. As InComm CFO, he led teams across all finance and operations functions including Call Center, Warehouse, Distribution and Merchandising, helping grow the company from $200 million to $2.6 billion in revenue with global reach in more than 30 countries. Meyerhoff’s distinguished tenure at InComm also includes his leadership in raising over $1 billion in investment capital. Prior to InComm, he was the CFO of Intercept, Inc, which he took public as well as participated in the sale to Fidelity Information Systems (“FIS”). In addition, he was Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Intersect, Inc. and was also the Executive Vice President and CFO for Infor Global Solutions.

“REGO’s strategy to offer its white-labeled family digital wallet platform to financial institutions has tremendous potential,” said Scott Meyerhoff. “I’m excited to join REGO’s team to help them scale in this rapidly growing youth banking segment.”

“We are extremely fortunate to add a leader of Scott’s caliber to our team,” said Peter S. Pelullo, Chief Executive Officer at REGO, “His impressive track record and accomplishments speak for themselves. He has extensive fintech experience across many disciplines with a keen ability to drive growth. Scott will undoubtedly be a major asset for REGO in achieving our strategic objectives.”

About REGO: Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. ("REGO") is a family digital wallet platform that empowers financial institutions to let their customer's children spend, save, donate and invest in a safe, parent-controlled environment. Founded in 2008, REGO is the only family digital wallet platform to be certified COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) and third-party GDPR (General Data Privacy Regulation) compliant. REGO has also been awarded multiple patents related to the safety of parent and child data, including age verification of users. Built from the ground-up to protect the privacy of children's data, REGO offers financial literacy tools for parents to teach their kids to be smarter shoppers, savers, givers and investors. Financial institutions of all sizes can offer a family digital wallet product through REGO as a white-labeled stand-alone application or fully integrated into their existing app.

