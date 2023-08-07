Gain Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Late Breaking Abstract for Presentation at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders®

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: GANX), a biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced that a late breaking abstract highlighting the company’s lead program, GT-02287, has been accepted for presentation at the upcoming International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders® to be held August 27-31, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

After acceptance of an abstract submitted in March 2023, Gain will now present two posters at the congress:

GT-02287, a brain-penetrant structurally targeted allosteric regulator for glucocerebrosidase shows evidence of pharmacological efficacy in an animal model of Parkinson’s disease. (Abstract #1376)



Neuroprotective effect of GT-02287, a brain-penetrant structurally targeted allosteric regulator of glucocerebrosidase, leads to a significant reduction of plasma NfL levels and improvement in behavioural deficits in a mouse model of GBA1 Parkinson’s disease. (Late-breaker Abstract #LBA-13)



The posters will be presented by Joanne Taylor, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research at Gain.

“We are honored that this late breaking abstract was accepted for presentation at this year’s MDS Annual Meeting,” said Matthias Alder, CEO of Gain Therapeutics. “We look forward to sharing the data from two distinct animal models of Parkinson’s disease where we show the effects of GT-02287 on various readouts, including the emerging neurodegeneration biomarker, neurofilament light chain (NfL).”

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain’s lead drug candidate GT-02287, in development for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson’s disease, has completed IND-enabling GLP toxicology studies. Clinical evaluation of GT-02287 is expected to begin this year.

Leveraging AI-supported structural biology, proprietary algorithms and supercomputer-powered physics-based models, the company’s SEE-Tx® discovery platform can identify novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins, pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies. Gain’s unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology. For more information, please visit GainTherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact: