New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Industry Outlook, 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290224/?utm_source=GNW

The global energy industry is undergoing an unprecedented transition, bringing exciting new growth opportunities to the oil and gas (O&G) industry.



However, shifting to a net-zero future for carbon emissions means many companies face pricing, energy security, and industry disruption struggles.As the industry moves to meet decarbonization and sustainability goals, The analyst has identified five key pillars of opportunity for the energy transition: Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS); Emissions Management; Automation, Autonomy, and Augmentation; Upstream Electrification; and Future Fuels.



Meanwhile, the main challenge of today’s O&G industry is balancing the transition to net zero while meeting the current demand for fossil fuels as efficiently and sustainably as possible. The competitive landscape for the future O&G industry is also changing, driven by innovation, market transformation, ambitious sustainability goals, and disruptive business models. The Frost & Sullivan oil and gas team specifically works to identify substantial transformative trends, innovations, and growth opportunities.



This study provides a detailed evaluation of the main transformational trends and growth opportunities we expect to see shaping the O&G industry throughout 2023. The study period is 2022–2035, with 2022 as the base year and 2023–2035 as the forecast period.



Regions covered include:

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

• Latin America: Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, and Colombia

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Germany, Norway, Netherlands, and Belgium

• Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS): Russia and Kazakhstan

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and Japan

• Middle East and Africa (MEA): Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Mozambique, Libya, and AngolaWe cover three markets:

• Upstream: Oil and gas, automation, digitalization, electrification

• Midstream: Liquid natural gas (LNG)

• Decarbonization: Emissions management, hydrogen, CCUSNotably, the study offers stakeholders insights and opportunities they can leverage in the dynamic O&G space over the next decade.

Author: Mahesh Radhakrishnan

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290224/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________