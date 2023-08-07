Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Opportunities Assessment 2023-2028: FISH Technology Expected to Maintain Its Prominence

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Situ Hybridization Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in situ hybridization market is poised for a promising future, with abundant opportunities in research & diagnostic laboratories, CROs, and academic institutes. By 2028, the global market is projected to reach approximately $2.4 billion, boasting a robust CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028. Key drivers propelling this growth include the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases, rising awareness of cancer therapeutics, and growing government initiatives.

Segmentation of the In Situ Hybridization Market:

By Technology: Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) By Probe: DNA

RNA By Product: Instruments

Kits & Probes

Software

Services By Application: Cancer

Cytogenetics

Developmental Biology

Infectious Diseases

Others By End-use Industry: Research & Diagnostic Laboratories

CROs

Academic Institutes

Others By Region: North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Rest of the World

Leading In Situ Hybridization Companies

Prominent players in this market compete based on product quality and invest in expanding manufacturing facilities, R&D, infrastructural development, and value chain integration. Some key companies profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott

PerkinElmer

BioView

Agilent Technologies

Market Insights

FISH technology is expected to maintain its prominence during the forecast period as it enables researchers to visualize and map genetic components in a single cell.

Research & diagnostic laboratories are projected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic techniques.

North America is anticipated to dominate the market, driven by technologically advanced infrastructure, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and a growing need for early disease diagnosis.

Features of the In Situ Hybridization Market Report:

Market Size Estimates: Valuation of the in situ hybridization market in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Insights into market trends (2017-2022) and future forecasts (2023-2028) segmented by various factors and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Comprehensive analysis of market size based on technology, probe, product, application, end-use industry, and region.

Regional Analysis: Breakdown of the in situ hybridization market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Assessment of growth prospects in different segments and regions for the in situ hybridization market.

Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Global In Situ Hybridization Market: Market Dynamics

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

5. Competitor Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

