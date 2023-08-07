New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Voice Evacuation System Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482968/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the voice evacuation system market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The global voice evacuation system market is expected to reach an estimated $1,164.0 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising adoption of building automation and control systems, growing integration of voice based systems in fire and safety products, and widespread installation of these systems in residential, private buildings, public sectors, and industrial units.

The study includes a forecast for the global voice evacuation system market by product type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Voice Evacuation System Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Voice Sounders

Loudspeakers

Emergency Microphones

Networked and Wireless System

Others



Voice Evacuation System Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential



Voice Evacuation System Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Voice Evacuation System Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies voice evacuation system companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the voice evacuation system companies profiled in this report include:

ABB

ATEIS International

Audico Systems Oy

Baldwin Boxall Communications

Cofem

Eaton

Hacousto Holland

Voice Evacuation System Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that loudspeaker is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant use of these speakers for mass notifications during emergencies to provide proper guidance to the people for safe evacuation.

Commercial is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the supportive strict regulations imposed by the government to maintain standardized safety standards in commercial settings and increasing need for voice evacuation systems in cases of man-made or natural disasters.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the rapid industrialization and commercialization in the region.

Features of the Voice Evacuation System Market



Market Size Estimates: Voice evacuation system market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Voice evacuation system market size by various segments, such as by product type, end use industry, and region

Regional Analysis: Voice evacuation system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, end use industry, and regions for the voice evacuation system market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the voice evacuation system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the voice evacuation system market by product type (voice sounders, loudspeakers, emergency microphones, networked and wireless system, and others), end use industry (commercial, industrial, and residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

