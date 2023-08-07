Global Egg Processing Industry Analysis 2023-2027: Increasing Demand for Convenient Food Options Favoring Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egg Processing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global egg processing market is on the rise, expected to reach $28.55 billion in 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from $27.69 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $31.95 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 2.9%. In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the egg processing market.

Technological Advancements Driving Growth in the Egg Processing Market

Technological advancements have become a key trend in the egg processing market, as major companies aim to enhance yield and offer better egg products while gaining a competitive edge. For instance, Denmark-based egg processing company, Sanovo, launched the HatchPerformance Line in November 2022. This egg-handling solution, tailored for fertile, vulnerable eggs, includes an electronic egg grader, an egg packer, and a trolley loader that work together to provide eggs of the highest quality and increase hatchability rates. The system minimizes the risk of contamination, safeguarding the embryo and other eggs.

In September 2021, Germany-based Symrise acquired Michael Foods' egg processing plant, enabling IsoNova, a part of Symrise Flavor and Nutrition segment, to meet growing customer demands and free up capacity for future expansion.

Growing Demand for Ready-to-Eat and Convenience Foods Favors Market Growth

The rising demand for ready-to-eat and convenience foods is bolstering the egg processing market. Consumers' preference for shelf-stable and convenient products has led to increased consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) foods. Egg processing plays a crucial role in producing specialty egg products used in convenience foods for both consumers and restaurants. In the US, sales of RTE snacks rose by 5% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Sales of refrigerated lunch products and frozen novelties also increased significantly during the same period. This surge in demand for convenient food options is driving growth in the egg processing market.

Conclusion

Despite challenges posed by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, the global egg processing market is projected to continue its growth, fueled by technological advancements and the increasing demand for convenient food options. The market is poised to reach $28.55 billion in 2023, and further expand to $31.95 billion by 2027, creating ample opportunities for key players to innovate and gain a competitive advantage.

