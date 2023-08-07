Smart Gas Market Size & Share to Surpass $45.3 Bn by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Gas Market is valued at USD 15.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 45.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 16.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

The primary factors behind the growth of the smart gas market is the rising demand to increase urban safety. The market is also expanding as a result of increased investment in smart grid networks and gas pipelines. Additionally, the demand for smart gas solutions among commercial and residential users is being fueled by the global expansion in urbanization. Furthermore, the government's increased investment in programs for smart energy management are predicted to offer the smart gas market’s significant potential opportunities.

We forecast that the advanced meter infrastructure (AMI) category in smart gas market sales will account for more than 60% of total sales by 2030. Advanced meter infrastructure (AMI) has grown recently due to its operational benefits. One of the key operational benefits of AMI is two-way communication between the gas provider and the consumer, which has prompted an increase in its use across numerous regions.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Smart Gas Pipeline Adoption will Support the Development of the Smart Gas Market

The effort to increase operational productivity, security, and customer comfort has resulted in deploying many smart gas devices and technologies. Service organizations worldwide have gradually benefited from advances in the smart gas industry by leveraging the adaptability and dependability of the technologies to ensure a higher return on their investments. The idea of employing smart gas frameworks for the constant perception of the trustworthiness of the framework has enabled utility suppliers to build appropriate support. Furthermore, the energy and utility industries are closely monitoring the evolution of these smart developments. For instance, the application of smart matrix innovation is growing quickly in the energy sector due to several benefits associated with smart lattice innovation, such as the organization's ability to heal itself, ongoing support for the board frameworks' energy needs, cost reserve funds, energy protections, and others. Similarly, due to its numerous benefits, such as ongoing monitoring of gas pipelines and infrastructure, gas usage, spillages, and cost savings on bills, smart gas is also becoming increasingly popular among utilities worldwide.

Shift to Clean Energy will Boost the Growth of the Smart Gas Market

In recent years, the preference for renewable energy sources has raised the demand for natural gas across various end-user groups. This growing demand and government encouragement have fueled the adoption of natural gas to increase gas usage. Additionally, 86% of consumers with smart gas in their homes have significantly altered their behavior regarding energy conservation, according to a study on energy use carried out by Smart Energy GB in the UK. By reducing energy emissions, these energy-related behavioral adjustments support the expansion of the market for smart gas. Several suppliers now favor installing smart gas with special tariff plans for home usage.

Top Companies in the Global Smart Gas Market

Siemens AG (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Itron Inc. (U.S.)

EDMI Limited (Singapore)

Landis+Gyr AG (Switzerland)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Holley Technology Ltd. (China)

Secure Meter Ltd. (India)

Elster Group GmbH (Germany)

Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Kamstrup A/S (Denmark)

Top Trends in the Global Smart Gas Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the smart gas industry is the increasing need to improve urban safety. Unwanted pressure in the gas pipes can damage the pipeline, leading to leaks, malfunctions, and other safety risks. Additionally, as gas theft instances rise, the likelihood also rises. As a result, gas utilities require smart gas solutions. Furthermore, smart gas permits real-time monitoring of pipeline data, such as temperature, flow, and pressure monitoring. The smart gas offers critical management, scheduling, and production references, further increasing security.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the smart gas industry is growing urbanization. As more people move from less developed areas to developed cities for better employment and economic possibilities, urbanization is expanding at a never-before-seen rate. Cities also confront more difficulties due to poorer environmental conditions, clogged roads and networks, and housing issues due to rising urbanization. As a result, smart gas solutions can benefit communities by offering greater information on gas usage and distribution, ultimately leading to less natural gas waste. In addition, with increased urbanization, people are becoming more logical about technology and choosing options that enable them to save money, another important element anticipated to drive the market's expansion in the future years.



Top Report Findings

Based on components, most of the smart gas market's revenue is controlled by the solution category. The advantages of smart gas solutions, which include network & outages and remote monitoring of gas distribution, are primarily responsible for this market segment's growth. Additionally, one of the major elements fueling the market for smart gas solutions is the desire to lessen bill payment problems.





Based on device type, most of the smart gas market's revenue is controlled by the advanced meter infrastructure (AMI) category. The AMI system has financially benefited utilities and gas companies by lowering equipment and maintenance costs and facilitating quicker service restoration during outages. Customers benefit from AMI by having more accurate billing and earlier detection of meter problems. Additionally, the AMI-based smart gas solutions give consumers the option of time-based tariff alternatives that can help them save money and control their energy usage.





Based on the end user, most of the smart gas market revenue is controlled by the commercial & industrial category. The implementation of legislation that requires installing smart gas solutions in the commercial and industrial sectors is expected to occur. Installing smart gas solutions facilitates energy savings by enabling gas usage control. This is one of the main factors boosting the adoption of smart gas in the industrial and commercial sectors.



Commercial & Industrial Category in Smart Gas Market to Generate Over 52% Revenue

Based on the end user, the smart gas market is divided into commercial & industrial and residential for better understanding.

The commercial & industrial category was the largest market by end user, and it is anticipated that it will continue to hold the top spot during the projected period. Small enterprises that need certain gas flows and pressure are the commercial & industrial end-users in the smart gas industry. The costs for the gases may change depending on where the business spaces are and whether they are available. Businesses are further encouraged to embrace smart gas solutions because the cost of the gases for commercial & industrial usage is typically higher than that for domestic use. Commercial enterprises, preferably situated in regions with superior communication and network infrastructure suited for installing smart gas solutions, also assist in adopting.

On the other hand, the residential category is anticipated to grow significantly. Due to the growing trend of transitioning from fossil fuels to gas for domestic purposes, smart gas is installed more frequently in the residential sector. Incentives and subsidies by the government to promote the use of smart gas are additional elements promoting the residential sector. The upheld openness and the prices implemented according to the use of smart gas also contribute to the rise in smart gas installations.

North American Region in Smart Gas Market to Generate More 45.70% Revenue

North American region dominated the market in 2022 due to significant market participants, rising investment and spending on smart gas systems. Additionally, the region's smart gas market is projected to grow over the future years as smart energy and gas systems continue to advance. Furthermore, policies and programs from the government that support the development of smart grids and the incorporation of advanced metering infrastructure have been major factors in the region's market for smart gas.

The Asia Pacific regional market is projected to grow the fastest in the smart gas market due to various regulatory initiatives that influenced the smart gas market's favorable growth. Furthermore, the development of the smart gas industry in the Asia Pacific is partly fueled by China and India's significant investments in modernizing their existing infrastructure and using smart technologies to enhance gas distribution systems and operational efficiency. Furthermore, China is becoming the top purchaser of smart grid technologies due to the enormous upheaval in the nation's energy industry. The country's ambitious initiative for renewable energy will result in a significant demand for smart gas.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on Smart Gas Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Recent Developments in the Global Smart Gas Market

In January 2022, Intelis home ultrasonic gas meter from Itron, Inc. gained type clearance from Measurement Canada, ensuring that it complies with the PS-G-06 provisional requirements for ultrasonic meters in Canada. According to the manufacturer, it is the first Measurement Canada-approved internal shutdown valve-equipped ultrasonic gas meter.

In August 2020, Flonidan A/S (Denmark) hired Apator Metrix SA, a division of Apator SA, and George Wilson Industries Ltd. to supply gas meters to the UK market from 2020 to 2025.

Global Smart Gas Market Segmentation

By Device Type

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI)

By Component

Solution

Service

By End User

Commercial & Industrial

Residential

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 15.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 45.3 Billion CAGR 16.9% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Kamstrup A/S, Aclara Technologies LLC, ABB Ltd., Itron Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Secure Meter Ltd., Landis+Gyr AG, EDMI Limited, Elster Group GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Holley Technology Ltd., Siemens AG



