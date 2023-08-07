New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Retimer (Redriver) Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482966/?utm_source=GNW



Retimer Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the retimer market looks promising with opportunities in the server and storage applications. The global retimer market is expected to reach an estimated $296.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for these devices to recover data, remove noise or jitter from the signal, and enhance signal quality, growing integration of retimer in USB4, and expanding application of this device in data center systems to maintain signal integrity.

Retimer Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Retimer Market by Segments

Retimer Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global retimer market by product type, generation, application, and region, as follows:



Retimer Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Redriver

Retimer



Retimer Market by Generation [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

PCIe 4.0

PCIe 5.0

PCIe 6.0

USB 3.0

USB 4.0

DP 2.0

Others



Retimer Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Servers

Storage Applications

Others



Retimer Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Retimer Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies retimer companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the retimer companies profiled in this report include:

Texas Instrument

NXP Semiconductors

Intel

Renesas Electronics

Diodes Incorporated

Parade Technologies

Analogix

Retimer Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that redriver will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the escalating demand for redrivers that can enhance a recovered signal’s output and expand its range of travel when a signal becomes corrupted over a particular channel.

Server is expected to remain the larger segment due to the increasing use of retimers and redrivers in servers and storage systems to provide longer physical channels and significant demand for servers among growing numbers of data centers.

APAC will remain the largest region due to the presence of key players, easy access to raw materials and equipment and expanding number of manufacturing units in the region.

Features of the Retimer Market



Market Size Estimates: Retimer market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Retimer market size by various segments, such as by product type, generation, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Retimer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, generation, application, and regions for the retimer market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the retimer market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the retimer market size?

Answer: The global retimer market is expected to reach an estimated $296.2 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for retimer market?

Answer: The global retimer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the retimer market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing need for these devices to recover data, remove noise or jitter from the signal, and enhance signal quality, growing integration of retimer in USB4, and expanding application of this device in data center systems to maintain signal integrity.

Q4. What are the major segments for retimer market?

Answer: The future of the retimer market looks promising with opportunities in the server and storage applications.

Q5. Who are the key retimer companies?



Answer: Some of the key retimer companies are as follows:

Texas Instrument

NXP Semiconductors

Intel

Renesas Electronics

Diodes Incorporated

Parade Technologies

Analogix

Q6. Which retimer segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that redriver will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the escalating demand for redrivers that can enhance a recovered signal’s output and expand its range of travel when a signal becomes corrupted over a particular channel.

Q7. In retimer market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the presence of key players, easy access to raw materials and equipments and expanding number of manufacturing units in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the retimer market by product type (redriver and retimer), generation (PCIe 4.0, PCIe 5.0, PCIe 6.0, USB 3.0, USB 4.0, DP 2.0, and others), application (servers, storage applications, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

