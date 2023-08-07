Global Protein Characterization and Identification Market 2023-2028: A Growing Industry Fueled by Precision Medicine and Drug Research

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Characterization and Identification Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein characterization and identification market is poised for promising growth, offering lucrative opportunities for pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research institutions, and contract research organizations. By 2028, the market is estimated to reach $30.3 billion, with a robust CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2028. The key drivers behind this growth are the increasing acceptance of precision medicine, a surge in drug research and development activities, and supportive government funding for proteomics research.

Market Segmentation

The study covers various segments of the global protein characterization and identification market, including:

Product and Service: Consumables: Including immunoassay consumables, mass spectrometry consumables, chromatography consumables, electrophoresis consumables, and others.

Instruments: Comprising mass spectrometry instruments, chromatography instruments, electrophoresis instruments, label-free detection instruments, spectroscopy instruments, and others.

Services: Encompassing drug discovery & development, clinical diagnosis, and others. Application: Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical Diagnosis

Others End Use Industry: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutions

Contract Research Organizations

Others Region: North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Key Players

In this competitive market, companies compete based on product quality and focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, investing in research & development, developing infrastructure, and exploring integration opportunities across the value chain. Some of the prominent players in the protein characterization and identification market include:

Thermo Fisher

Danaher

Merck

Agilent

Waters

Market Insights

The consumables segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the market due to the increasing need for quick, accurate, and reliable disease detection. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are likely to remain the largest end-use industry segment, driven by a growing number of drug discovery activities worldwide. In terms of region, North America is projected to hold the largest share due to rising government spending on healthcare technology development and the demand for advanced analytical techniques for protein analysis in the region.

Features of the Protein Characterization and Identification Market Report

The report provides valuable insights into the market, including:

Market Size Estimates: Protein characterization and identification market size in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends from 2017 to 2022 and forecast from 2023 to 2028 for various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Protein characterization and identification market size by product and service, application, end use industry, and region.

Regional Analysis: Breakdown of the market by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different products and services, applications, end use industries, and regions for the protein characterization and identification market.

Strategic Analysis: Including M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The future of the global protein characterization and identification market looks bright, driven by the increasing demand for precision medicine and advancements in drug research. With a CAGR of 13.4%, this industry offers promising opportunities for players across various segments and regions, and key companies are adopting strategies to stay competitive and cater to the growing demand for reliable protein analysis technologies.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Global Protein Characterization and Identification Market: Market Dynamics

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

5. Competitor Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Thermo Fisher

Danaher

Merck

Agilent

Waters

