Non-Volatile Dual In-line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]

The future of the non-volatile dual in-line memory module (NVDIMM) market looks promising with opportunities in the enterprise storage & server and high-end workstation markets. The global non-volatile dual in-line memory module market is expected to reach an estimated $2.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are considerable use of this memory in data centres to guard against data loss caused by an unexpected power outage, emergence of 5G network, and rising trend of high-end servers across the globe.



The study includes a forecast for the global non-volatile dual in-line memory module market by product, capacity, end use, and region, as follows:



Non-Volatile Dual In-line Memory Module Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

NVDIMM-N

NVDIMM-F

NVDIMM-P



Non-Volatile Dual In-line Memory Module Market by Capacity [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

8GB

16GB

32GB and Above



Non-Volatile Dual In-line Memory Module Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Enterprise Storage and Server

High-End Workstation

Others



Non-Volatile Dual In-line Memory Module Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies non-volatile dual in-line memory module companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the non-volatile dual in-line memory module companies profiled in this report include:

Viking Technology

AgigA Tech

Micron Technology

Netlist

Smart Modular Technologies

Rambus

Sk Hynix

The analyst forecasts that NVDIMM-N will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the considerable demand for this module among users owing to its excellent agility and low latency as compared to NVDIMM-F.

Enterprise storage & server is expected to remain the larger segment due to the growing adoption of cloud services among businesses and increasing number of data centers across the world.

North America will remain the largest region due to the increasing penetration of servers and storage solutions, rapid adoption of advanced technology among large enterprises, and presence of key players in the region.

Market Size Estimates: Non-volatile dual in-line memory module market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Non-volatile dual in-line memory module market size by various segments, such as by product, capacity, end use, and region

Regional Analysis: Non-volatile dual in-line memory module market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, capacity, end use, and regions for the non-volatile dual in-line memory module market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the non-volatile dual in-line memory module market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

