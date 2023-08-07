Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment: Global Market Review 2017-2022 and Forecast 2023-2028 with Profiles of Leading Players

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market is promising, offering vast opportunities in various applications such as MEMS, CIS, Memory, RF Device, LED, interposer, and logic. The market is projected to reach an estimated value of $6.6 billion with a robust CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2028. Key drivers fueling this growth include the increasing usage of MEMS technology, a rising number of critical steps in the wafer cleaning sequence, and growing demand for wafers in 3D structures, as well as the adoption of silicon-based sensors, chips, and diodes in IoT applications.

Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Segmentation

Equipment Type: Single Wafer Spray System

Single Wafer Cryogenic System

Batch Immersion Cleaning System

Batch Spray Cleaning System

Scrubber Wafer Size: <150 mm

200 mm

300 mm Technology: Wet Chemical Cleaning Process

Vapor Dry Cleaning Process

Aqueous Cleaning Process

Cryogenic Aerosols Super-Critical Fluid Cleaning Process Application: MEMS

CIS

Memory

RF Device

LED

Interposer

Logic

Others Region: North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Leading Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Companies

Prominent players in this market compete based on product quality and invest in expanding manufacturing facilities, R&D, infrastructural development, and value chain integration. Some key companies profiled in the report include:

Applied Materials

Tokyo Electron Limited

Lam Research Corporation

Screen Holdings

KLA Tencor Corp

Market Insights

Batch spray cleaning systems are expected to remain the largest segment due to their ability to process multiple wafers simultaneously, resulting in time and cost savings.

The LED segment is projected to witness the highest growth, driven by the increasing demand for smartphones and the installation of electronic components in automobiles.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth, fueled by rising demand for portable consumer electronics, advancements in semiconductor equipment manufacturing capabilities, and increased investments and business expansion in the region.

Key Features of the Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Report

Market Size Estimates: Valuation of the semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Insights into market trends (2017-2022) and future forecasts (2023-2028) segmented by various factors and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Comprehensive analysis of market size based on equipment type, wafer size, technology, application, and region.

Regional Analysis: Breakdown of the semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Assessment of growth prospects in different segments and regions for the semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market.

Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market: Market Dynamics

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

5. Competitor Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

