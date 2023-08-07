Global 3D Printing Medical Device Markets, 2017-2022 & 2023-2028 - Photo Polymerization Technology-based 3D Printing Soars with Vital Applications in Surgical Guides, Prosthetics, Implants, and More

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Medical Device Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printing medical device market holds a promising future, offering lucrative opportunities in medical & surgical centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, and academic institutions. Estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2028, the market is set to grow at an impressive CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2028. Key drivers propelling this growth include technological advancements, a rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, and increasing public-private funding for 3D printing activities.

Emerging Trends in the 3D Printing Medical Device Market:

The industry is witnessing significant trends that directly impact its dynamics, including the usage of human tissues in medical 3D printing and the introduction of titanium in 3D printing of medical implants.

Market Segmentation

Technology: Laser Beam Melting

Photo Polymerization

Electron Beam Melting

Droplet Deposition

Three-Dimensional Printing (3DP) Component: Equipment

Materials Plastics Ceramic Metal

Software & Services

Others Application: Surgical Guides

Surgical Instruments

Prosthetics and Implants

Tissue Engineering Products

Others End-use: Surgical Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Academic Institutions Region: North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India

The Rest of the World Brazil



Leading 3D Printing Medical Device Companies

Major players in this market compete based on product quality and invest in expanding manufacturing facilities, R&D, infrastructural development, and value chain integration. Some key companies profiled in the report include:

3D Systems Corporation

Stratasys

GE Healthcare

Materialise N.V.

Renishaw

Market Insights

The photo polymerization technology-based 3D printing market is expected to witness the highest growth due to its widespread application across the medical industry, including manufacturing surgical guides, prosthetics and implants, porous scaffolds, and dental restorations.

Within the 3D printing technology market, software & services are expected to witness the highest growth, driven by ongoing technological advancements to produce high-quality 3D printed medical products.

North America is anticipated to remain the largest market, while Asia Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth, driven by new 3D printing research, training, and education centers, and efforts by leading market players to expand their distribution networks in emerging Asian countries.

Key Features of the 3D Printing Medical Device Market Report

Market Size Estimates: Valuation of the 3D printing medical device market in terms of value ($M).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Insights into market trends (2017 - 2022) and future forecasts (2023-2028) segmented by various factors and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Comprehensive analysis of market size based on technology, component, application, and end-use.

Regional Analysis: Breakdown of the 3D printing medical device market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Assessment of growth prospects in different technologies, components, applications, end uses, and regions for the 3D printing medical device market.

Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A and competitive landscape based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

5. Competitor Analysis

6. Cost Structure Analysis

7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Stratasys

3T RPD Ltd.

Renishaw PLC

Materialise N.V.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Prodways Group

GE Healthcare (Concept Laser GmbH and Arcam AB)

3D Systems Corporation

Envisiontec GmbH

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

