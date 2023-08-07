Global 3D-Printed Footwear Market to Grow by $1.97 Billion by 2027, Fueled by Innovations in 3D Printing and Rising Demand for Personalized Footwear

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D-Printed Footwear Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D-printed footwear market is set to witness substantial growth, with a projected increase of $1.97 billion during the period 2022-2027, at an impressive CAGR of 19.72%. The market's surge is driven by various factors, including advancements in 3D printing technologies, the growing focus on patented manufacturing processes by vendors, and the rising demand for 3D-printed insoles among diabetic patients.

One of the primary growth drivers for the 3D-printed footwear market is the continuous innovation in 3D printing technologies. The evolution of cutting-edge 3D printing techniques has enabled manufacturers to produce highly customized and perfectly fitting footwear, catering to the preferences of individual consumers. Moreover, vendors are increasingly focusing on using patented technologies for manufacturing 3D-printed footwear, providing them with a competitive advantage in the market.

In addition to innovations in technology, the market is witnessing a surge in demand for 3D-printed insoles, particularly among diabetic patients. The ability to create custom-made insoles that offer better support and alleviate foot pain has led to a significant increase in the adoption of 3D-printed footwear among individuals with specific foot conditions.

The report on the global 3D-printed footwear market presents a comprehensive analysis of the industry's size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It covers vendor analysis of approximately 25 leading companies, including adidas AG, Nike Inc., Under Armour Inc., and more.

The market is segmented by end-user, type, and geography. The end-user segment includes men, women, and children. The type segment comprises insoles, midsoles, and upper soles. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The global 3D-printed footwear market offers immense growth potential, with a range of opportunities for players to capitalize on emerging trends. Key drivers such as the increasing number of new product launches, emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear, and the expansion of direct-to-consumer channels by vendors will fuel market growth.

For companies operating in the 3D-printed footwear market, staying ahead in the competitive landscape requires strategic planning and a customer-centric approach. The ability to leverage technology and identify forthcoming growth opportunities will be pivotal for achieving a strong market position.

Companies Profiled:

adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear Co

EOS GmbH

FitMyFoot Inc.

Kornit Digital Ltd.

LuxCreo Inc.

Materialise NV

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

OESH Shoes

Peak Sport Products Co. Ltd.

Prodways Group

Scientifeet

Sculpteo Inc.

Shapeways Inc.

Sintratec AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Superfeet Worldwide LLC

Under Armour Inc.

For detailed insights and a comprehensive analysis of the global 3D-printed footwear market, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9sepp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.