As of 4 August 2023, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) owned 5.00% of the shares in the Company (165,602 A-shares and 713,201 B-shares), cf. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31.

Due to the ongoing share buy-back program, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S has increased its holding of treasury shares to 5% of the share capital. As earlier announced, the purpose of the share buy-back program is to adjust the capital structure of the Company through cancellation of shares repurchased and to meet obligations under long-term incentive programs.

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3147 4170

