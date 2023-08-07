New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carpet Yarn Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482960/?utm_source=GNW



Carpet Yarn Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global carpet yarn market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and industrial sectors. The global carpet yarn market is expected to reach an estimated $22.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing customer’s interest in unique and customized carpets and rugs, growing residential and commercial construction activities, and increasing inclination towards carpet yarn products made from natural fibers.



Carpet Yarn Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global carpet yarn market by yarn type, distribution channel, end use, and region, as follows:



Carpet Yarn Market by Yarn Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Nylon

• Polyester

• Polypropylene

• Cotton

• Wool

• Acrylic

• Others



Carpet Yarn Market by Distribution Channel [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Direct Sales

• Indirect Sales



Carpet Yarn Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Residential

• Industrial



Carpet Yarn Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Carpet Yarn Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, carpet yarn companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the carpet yarn companies profiled in this report include--

• Aquafil S.p.

A.

• CananTekstil

• Hyosung Advanced Materials

• Meridian Specialty Yarn Group

• National Spinning Company

• Bonar Yarns

• Gulsan Holding

Carpet Yarn Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that nylon is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the widespread use of nylon in carpet manufacturing because of its softness, toughness, resistance to stains and abrasion and it is available in different color as well as patterns.

• Industrial is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant demand for carpets in commercial spaces and automotive sector.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing customer spending towards home and office décor, rapid industrialization and significant demand for personalized carpets in various end use industries, such as automotive, commercial, and residential construction sectors.

Features of the Carpet Yarn Market

• Market Size Estimates: Carpet yarn market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Carpet yarn market size by various segments, such as by yarn type, distribution channel, end use, and region

• Regional Analysis: Carpet yarn market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different yarn types, distribution channels, end uses, and regions for the carpet yarn market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the carpet yarn market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the carpet yarn market size?

Answer: The global carpet yarn market is expected to reach an estimated $22.8 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for carpet yarn market?

Answer: The global carpet yarn market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the carpet yarn market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing customer’s interest in unique and customised carpets and rugs, growing residential and commercial construction activities, and increasing inclination towards carpet yarn products made from natural fibers.

Q4. What are the major segments for carpet yarn market?

Answer: The future of the carpet yarn market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and industrial sectors.

Q5. Who are the key carpet yarn companies?



Q6.

Which carpet yarn segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that nylon is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the widespread use of nylon in carpet manufacturing because of its softness, toughness, resistance to stains and abrasion, and it is available in different colors as well as patterns.

Q7. In carpet yarn market, which region is expected to be the largest in the next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to growing customer spending towards home and office décor, rapid industrialization and significant demand for personalised carpets in various end use industries, such as automotive, commercial, and residential construction sectors.

Q8.

Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global carpet yarn market by yarn type (nylon, polyester, polypropylene, cotton, wool, acrylic, and others), distribution channel (direct sales and indirect sales), end use (residential and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



