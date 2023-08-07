Automotive Oil Filter Market Expected to Witness Modest 0.2% CAGR Growth from 2023 to 2031 Driven by Vehicle Surge and Filtration Enhancements: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automotive oil filter market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 0.2% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 4.3 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for automotive oil filters is expected to close at US$ 4.21 billion.
A rising automotive sector and increasing awareness of vehicle maintenance contributed to market expansion. Increasing vehicle sales such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and motorcycles, has driven the need for automotive oil filters.
The expansion of the global vehicle fleet has been a significant driver for the automotive oil filter market. As vehicles age, they require regular maintenance, including oil filter replacement, to ensure optimal engine performance and longevity.
The growing stringent government emission and fuel efficiency regulations for vehicles. To meet these standards, automakers have adopted advanced engine technologies, which require effective oil filtration to maintain engine health and reduce emissions.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 4.2 Bn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 4.3 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|0.2%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|No. of Pages
|307 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Fuel Type, Filter Type, Filter Media, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|AL Group LTD, ALCO Filters Ltd., Baldwin Filters, Cummins Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, Donaldson Company, Inc., Fildex Filters Canada, FILTRAK BRANDT GmbH, K&N Engineering Inc., Luman Group, MAHLE GmbH, MANN + HUMMELS, Nevsky Filter, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siam Filter Products LTD., Sogefi SpA, UFI Filters
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2022, the automotive oil filter market was valued at US$ 4.2 billion
- By fuel type, the gasoline segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period
- Based on filter type, the fuel filter segment accounts for the highest market share
- Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.
- With growing environmental consciousness, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable oil filters. The market is influenced by factors such as vehicle ownership rates, economic conditions, and consumer preferences.
- The growing expansion of the automotive industry in emerging markets, such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries, has driven the demand for automotive oil filters.
- Manufacturers have been investing in research and development to improve filter efficiency and performance. Advancements in filter media, design, and construction have resulted in filters that can effectively capture even smaller particles and contaminants. Manufacturers have been developing reusable and recyclable filters to address environmental concerns.
Automotive Oil Filter Market – Regional Analysis
- North America, is a significant market for automotive oil filters. The increasing adoption of automotive vehicles and increased investment in emerging countries like the United States and Mexico. The region's large vehicle fleet, strict emission regulations, and consumer awareness of preventive maintenance contributed to the demand for oil filters.
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the automotive oil filter market during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a growing middle-class population led to increased vehicle ownership and, consequently, higher demand for oil filters.
Competitive Landscape
The automotive oil filter market is highly fragmented with the presence of a huge number of market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global automotive oil filter market report:
- AL Group LTD
- ALCO Filters Ltd.
- Baldwin Filters
- Cummins Inc.
- DENSO CORPORATION
- Donaldson Company, Inc.
- Fildex Filters Canada
- FILTRAK BRANDT GmbH
- K&N Engineering Inc.
- Luman Group
- MAHLE GmbH
- MANN + HUMMELS
- Nevsky Filter
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siam Filter Products LTD.
- Sogefi SpA
- UFI Filters
Key Developments in Global Automotive Oil Filter Market
- Robert Bosch GmbH a renowned automotive supplier, has been actively involved in developing innovative oil filter solutions for various vehicle types. They have emphasized sustainability by introducing environmentally friendly filter materials and recyclable components.
- Denso has focused on improving oil filter performance and durability to cater to the needs of both conventional and hybrid vehicles. Their developments have targeted better filtration efficiency and extended service intervals.
- UFI Filters has focused on providing high-quality and efficient oil filters for a wide range of vehicle applications. Their recent developments have emphasized eco-friendly filter materials and easy disposal options.
Automotive Oil Filter Market – Key segments
Fuel Type
- Gasoline (Petrol)
- Diesel
Filter Type
- Fuel Filter
- Engine Oil Filter
- Hydraulic Oil Filter
- Others
Filter Media
- Cellulose
- Synthetic
- Others
Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Hatchback
- Sedan
- SUVs
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Duty Trucks
- Buses and Coaches
- Off-road Vehicles
- Agriculture Tractors & Equipment
- Construction & Mining Equipment
- Industrial Vehicles (Forklift, AGV, Etc.)
Sales Channel
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
