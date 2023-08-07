Global Weight Management Market to Reach $424.8 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Health Concerns

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Management Products, Fitness Equipment, and Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for weight management products, fitness equipment and services in 2022 was $256.9 billion and is expected to reach about $424.8 billion by 2028. The market is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. North America holds the largest share globally, with 39.9% of the market and revenue of nearly $102.5 billion for 2020.
The global weight management products, fitness equipment and services market by type is segmented into products, fitness equipment and services. In 2022, the products segment had the largest share in the global weight management products, fitness equipment and services market; the segment is expected to grow at a growth rate of 8.4% during the forecast period.
In terms of sales channels, the global weight management products, fitness equipment and services market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce. In 2022, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest market share. The e-commerce segment is projected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 10.7% during the forecast period.
In recent years, the global market for weight management products, fitness equipment and services has experienced significant growth, and this trend is expected to continue. Factors driving this growth include increasing health concerns, an aging population, and rising per capita income in developing countries like China, India and Brazil.
However, the market also faces challenges, such as high prices for weight management products and a lack of awareness about these products.
Nonetheless, the market presents numerous opportunities for entry, given its exponential growth. Contract manufacturers of weight management products have a chance to improve manufacturing processes and delivery times. Additionally, the market's growth is further supported by increasing industry regulations worldwide, the introduction of new products, and an upswing in acquisitions.
Company Profiles
- 24 Hour Fitness USA LLC
- Cult.fit
- Equinox Corp.
- Glanbia PLC
- Herbalife Ltd
- iFit Inc.
- Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd
- Kellogg Co.
- Life Fitness
- Life Time Inc.
- Nautilus Inc.
- Nestlé S.A.
- NOW Foods
- Peloton Interactive Inc.
- Technogym
- WW International Inc.
Report Includes
- 150 data tables and 35 additional tables
- An overview of the global weight management products, fitness equipment, and services market
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Information on nutrition and weight control approaches in health management, and detailed description of diets and dieting approaches including, balanced hypocaloric diets, meal replacement programs and unbalanced hypocaloric diets
- Discussion on prescription and over-the-counter drugs for weight loss and management, and a look at the weight loss monitoring and maintenance systems
- Coverage of services - such as fitness centers and health clubs, slimming centers and commercial weight loss centers, consulting services, and online weight loss programs - in health and weight management related industry
- Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape covering companies involved in manufacturing and marketing of diet supplements and products, fitness equipment, monitoring devices, and drug development sector
- Insight into the intellectual property and patents, new trends and developments, clinical trials on weight loss medications, and potential markets for future developments
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|212
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$278.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$424.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Industry Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Growth Drivers
- Growing Obese Population
- Increasing Health Awareness
- Increasing Demand for Dietary Supplements
- Market Restraints
- The High Cost of Low-calorie Diets
- Stringent International Legislations
- Market Opportunities
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths
- Weaknesses
- Opportunities
- Threats
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
- Introduction
- Products
- Food
- Beverages
- Supplements
- Other Weight Loss Products
- Services
- Fitness Centers
- Slimming Centers
- Consultation Services
- Other Services
- Fitness Equipment
- Cardiovascular Training Equipment
- Strength Training Equipment
- Other Training Equipment
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Sales Channel
- Introduction
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Retail Stores
- E-commerce Platforms
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 ESG Analysis
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
- Market Players Analysis
Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8bga1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment