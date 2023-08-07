Global Weight Management Market to Reach $424.8 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Health Concerns

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Management Products, Fitness Equipment, and Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for weight management products, fitness equipment and services in 2022 was $256.9 billion and is expected to reach about $424.8 billion by 2028. The market is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. North America holds the largest share globally, with 39.9% of the market and revenue of nearly $102.5 billion for 2020.



The global weight management products, fitness equipment and services market by type is segmented into products, fitness equipment and services. In 2022, the products segment had the largest share in the global weight management products, fitness equipment and services market; the segment is expected to grow at a growth rate of 8.4% during the forecast period.



In terms of sales channels, the global weight management products, fitness equipment and services market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce. In 2022, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest market share. The e-commerce segment is projected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 10.7% during the forecast period.



In recent years, the global market for weight management products, fitness equipment and services has experienced significant growth, and this trend is expected to continue. Factors driving this growth include increasing health concerns, an aging population, and rising per capita income in developing countries like China, India and Brazil.

However, the market also faces challenges, such as high prices for weight management products and a lack of awareness about these products.

Nonetheless, the market presents numerous opportunities for entry, given its exponential growth. Contract manufacturers of weight management products have a chance to improve manufacturing processes and delivery times. Additionally, the market's growth is further supported by increasing industry regulations worldwide, the introduction of new products, and an upswing in acquisitions.

Company Profiles

24 Hour Fitness USA LLC

Cult.fit

Equinox Corp.

Glanbia PLC

Herbalife Ltd

iFit Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd

Kellogg Co.

Life Fitness

Life Time Inc.

Nautilus Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

NOW Foods

Peloton Interactive Inc.

Technogym

WW International Inc.

Report Includes

150 data tables and 35 additional tables

An overview of the global weight management products, fitness equipment, and services market

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Information on nutrition and weight control approaches in health management, and detailed description of diets and dieting approaches including, balanced hypocaloric diets, meal replacement programs and unbalanced hypocaloric diets

Discussion on prescription and over-the-counter drugs for weight loss and management, and a look at the weight loss monitoring and maintenance systems

Coverage of services - such as fitness centers and health clubs, slimming centers and commercial weight loss centers, consulting services, and online weight loss programs - in health and weight management related industry

Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape covering companies involved in manufacturing and marketing of diet supplements and products, fitness equipment, monitoring devices, and drug development sector

Insight into the intellectual property and patents, new trends and developments, clinical trials on weight loss medications, and potential markets for future developments

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 212 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $278.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $424.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Growth Drivers

Growing Obese Population

Increasing Health Awareness

Increasing Demand for Dietary Supplements

Market Restraints

The High Cost of Low-calorie Diets

Stringent International Legislations

Market Opportunities

SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Products

Food

Beverages

Supplements

Other Weight Loss Products

Services

Fitness Centers

Slimming Centers

Consultation Services

Other Services

Fitness Equipment

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Other Training Equipment

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Sales Channel

Introduction

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Retail Stores

E-commerce Platforms

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 ESG Analysis

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

Market Players Analysis

Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8bga1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment