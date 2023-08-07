New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Twin in the Global Healthcare Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482958/?utm_source=GNW



Digital Twin in the Healthcare Market Trends and Forecast

The future of digital twin in the global healthcare market looks promising with opportunities in the pharma & bio-pharma companies, research & academia, healthcare providers, and medical device companies. The use of digital twin in the global healthcare market is expected to reach an estimated $2,036.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 26.7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are the expanding use of this technology for creative and efficient operations, growing need for real-time data analytics to take informed decisions about patient care and treatment options, and increasing use of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring services across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Digital Twin in the Healthcare Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for digital twin in the global healthcare market by component, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Digital Twin in the Healthcare Market by Component [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Software

• Services



Digital Twin in the Healthcare Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Drug Discovery & Development

• Personalized Medicine

• Surgical Planning and Medical Education

• Medical Device Design and Testing

• Healthcare Workflow Optimization & Asset Management

• Others



Digital Twin in the Healthcare Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Pharma & Bio-Pharma Companies

• Research & Academia

• Healthcare Providers

• Medical Device Companies

• Others



Digital Twin in the Healthcare Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Digital Twin Companies in the Healthcare Market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, digital twin companies in the healthcare market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the digital twin companies in the healthcare market profiled in this report include-

• Siemens Healthineers

• DassaultSystèmes

• Microsoft

• Koninklijke Philips

• Faststream Technologies

• Twin Health

• IBM

Digital Twin in the Healthcare Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that personalized medicine will remain the largest application segment over the forecast period as they ensure enhanced patient outcomes, reduced side effects, and improved therapeutic efficacy.

• Healthcare provider segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry segment due to enhanced hospital diagnostic capabilities, which ensure accurate disease diagnosis, improved and timely medication, and data-driven decisions.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the existence of major market players, the presence of advanced digital infrastructure, and supportive government investment for adoption digital twin in the region.

Features of Digital Twin in the Healthcare Market

• Market Size Estimates: Digital twin in the healthcare market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Digital twin in the healthcare market size by various segments, such as by component, application, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Digital twin in the healthcare market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different components, applications, end use industries, and regions for digital twin in the healthcare market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for digital twin in the healthcare market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

For any questions related to digital twin in the global healthcare market or related to digital twin in the global healthcare companies, digital twin in the global healthcare market size, digital twin in the global healthcare market share, digital twin in the global healthcare market growth, digital twin in the global healthcare market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

