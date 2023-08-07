PEAK:AIO Partners with Stormgrid to Accelerate High Performance AI Solutions

Manchester, England, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEAK:AIO, a provider of a transformative software defined storage platform designed to meet the needs of artificial intelligence, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Stormgrid, a provider of cutting-edge hybrid artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Together, PEAK:AIO and Stormgrid will offer state-of-the-art AI infrastructure providing enhanced performance and scalability for Stormgrid’s burgeoning customer base.

“Stormgrid is known for its state-of-the-art solutions that can tackle any AI workload. The company prioritizes being flexible enough to meet all of its customer’s unique needs by utilizing a wide range of AI technologies and tools,” said Mark Klarzynski, CEO and Founder of PEAK:AIO. “At PEAK:AIO, we bring ultra-performance AI data storage to Stormgrid’s customers, bringing unprecedented value that easily aligns with their storage modernization efforts.”

Based in Sweden, Stormgrid brings together the best brands and products to create tailored, unified, and scalable AI solutions for SMEs to the enterprise. Stormgrid offers a holistic solution that includes the latest technologies combined with the expertise of its skilled team and partners allowing the company to meet the unique needs of each of its customers working with AI.

The PEAK:AIO AI Data Server economically powers AI workloads, bringing ultra-low latency bandwidth, enabling more investment to be made on GPU resources. PEAK:AIO achieves a ground-breaking performance of over 80GB/sec., outperforming some of the largest multi-node solutions. PEAK:AIO's full performance can be delivered to a single GPU client server. No other solution in the market matches this level of performance delivered to a single client.

“It can be difficult for organizations to kick-off their AI initiatives. Challenges related to infrastructure, scalability and even funding can bring planned innovation to a grinding halt,” said Joel Bergman, CEO of Stormgrid. “PEAK:AIO’s powerful infrastructure pushes the boundaries of AI performance helping organizations to start small and grow into their AI storage projects as they ramp. We are confident this new partnership will bring technological and business benefit to our collective customers.”

About PEAK:AIO:

PEAK:AIO is a cutting-edge provider of AI Data Server solutions that revolutionize data storage and processing for AI workloads. Through its innovative solutions, PEAK:AIO delivers unparalleled performance, price effectiveness, scalability, and sustainability, empowering organizations to accelerate their AI initiatives and achieve ground-breaking results.

About Stormgrid:

Stormgrid are dedicated to providing state-of-the-art solutions for all AI initiatives and workloads. With an understanding that every customer has unique needs and requirements, Stormgrid are flexible and adaptable in their approach and leverage a full suite of AI technologies and tools, always seeking new and innovative ways to support customers’ goals.