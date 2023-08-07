Quantum Capital Group Appoints William H. Riddle Jr. Partner and Head of Client Solutions

HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Capital Group (“Quantum”), a leading provider of capital to the global energy and energy transition industry, today announced that William H. Riddle Jr. has joined the firm as Partner and Head of Client Solutions. In this role, he will lead the firm’s capital formation and fundraising efforts across strategies, and work closely with the Quantum leadership team to identify and implement its long-term investor engagement and capital raising strategy.

“As we continue to strategically grow the Quantum platform and the ways in which we invest across the Sustainable Energy Ecosystem, William’s insight, network of relationships and deep understanding of the global institutional investment landscape will enhance our best-in-class team and how we support and engage with our investors,” said Charles Baillie, Co-President of Quantum. “We are pleased to welcome an experienced leader of William’s caliber to our team as we continue to invest in our vision to support of the global energy transition.”

Mr. Riddle joins Quantum with more than 30 years of experience advising alternative asset managers around capital raising efforts globally. He has spent his career developing relationships with institutional investors who are active in the primary and secondary markets, including investors focused on deploying capital across private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure. In 2003, he co-founded the Private Capital Advisory Group at Lazard, where he was responsible for advising private equity firms raising capital with a focus on buyout, mezzanine, venture, distressed and turnaround situations, as well as hedge funds. Prior to Lazard, he led the global sales team in the Private Equity Group of Merrill Lynch. Over the course of his career, he has been involved in more than 500 fundraising projects aggregating over $250 billion in capital.

“The importance of private and institutional capital investment in the global energy system is unparalleled today, and I am excited to join the team that has been a leader in innovating and advancing responsibly sourced and sustainable energy for 25 years,” said Mr. Riddle. “I look forward to working with the entire Quantum team to build on – and grow – our long-term investor partnerships and capital formation efforts across the firm.”

About Quantum Capital Group

Founded in 1998, Quantum is a leading provider of private equity, credit, and venture capital to the global energy and energy transition industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $21 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit quantumcap.com.

