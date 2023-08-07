Oyster Meal Market to Exceed a Valuation of US$ 2,012 Million at a CAGR of 8.0% by 2033, Stats Fact.MR

Rockville, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR analysis reveals that the global Oyster Meal Market is currently valued at US$ 934.0 million in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly, reaching a market valuation of US$ 2,012.0 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.



Natural and sustainable feed components are becoming increasingly in demand for animal nutrition. Oyster meal, produced by processing oyster shells and meat, is considered as a sustainable and green product. It aligns with the growing customer choice and awareness of products with ethical sourcing. The vital ingredients needed for animal growth, health, and performance, such as proteins, minerals, and vitamins, are available in the oyster meal.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8716

The oyster meal is an essential component in meeting the nutritional needs of animals because it has an increasing demand to increase livestock productivity and improve feed efficiency.

The nutritional value of the oyster meal is being improved, along with the processing methods, through ongoing research and development. Through constant innovation, more effective oyster meal products are created that have higher digestibility, greater nutritional value, and better feed performance. These developments enhance oyster meal's attractiveness and competitiveness in the global animal feed market.

The key to market success is innovation in product development, value-added services, and customer-centric approaches. The adoption of oyster meals in animal feed is greatly influenced by the regulatory environment. Regulations related to ingredient disclosure, environmental sustainability, and feed safety have an impact on market dynamics and entry strategies for businesses operating in different regions. Market access and consumer trust depend on compliance with regulatory standards.

Collaboration with other businesses throughout the value chain, such as feed manufacturers, distributors, and oyster farmers, enables companies to increase their customer base, secure a stable supply of raw materials, and grow their distribution network. Partnerships enable organized marketing initiatives and knowledge sharing to promote the use of oyster meals in animal feed.

Key Takeaways from the Oyster Meal Market Report:

The global oyster meal market is anticipated to be worth $2012 .0 million by 2033.

million by 2033. Global demand for oyster meals is likely to soar at 8.0 % CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on the source, the fish Olympia Oyster segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 623.72 million by 2033.

by 2033. By end use, the animal feed oyster meal segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 684.08 million by 2033.

by 2033. The United States Oyster Meal market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 448.68 million by 2033.

by 2033. During the forecast period, it is expected that the Japanese market will grow in value at a CAGR of 8.2%.

“The nutritional potential of the oyster meal and its adaptability in animal feed applications are increasingly becoming well known. Its all-natural bioactive components, which include immune boosters and antioxidants, add to its appeal. The oyster meal has been praised for its sustainability which promotes a circular economy strategy in the feed sector. The market for oyster meals is expected to grow steadily over the coming years.” – says a lead analyst at Fact.MR

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8716

Who is Winning?

Leading oyster meal producers frequently launch new items to satisfy market demand. They also employ strategies including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, distribution contracts, collaborations, ads, and celebrity endorsements to gain a competitive edge in the market.

These companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market. For instance,

In 2020, Pestell Nutrition expanded its feed additive portfolio complementing its existing minerals and feed ingredient product offering. Also, it created a new Pet Specialty Ingredient business segment.

In 2021, NIWA scientists and the Northland-based Kahukuraariki Trust Board decided to work together to determine whether modern aquaculture practices could be used to farm rock oysters and turn them into a viable industry.



Key Companies Profiled

Pestell Nutrition

Purina

Southside Plants

Down to Earth Fertilizer

Penglai Marine Bio-Tech Co., ltd.

SouthFresh Farms

Pacific Rim Shellfish

Cherrystone Aqua-Farms

Lee Fishing Company

SVN Bharat Fine Chemicals

Beihai Hahs Land Biotech Co. Ltd.

Caltron

Rappahannock Oyster Company

Willapa Oysters

Oyster South



Get More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Oyster Meal market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the Oyster Meal market based on source (fish surimi, meat surimi), and end use (food industry, pharmaceutical industry, animal Feed, pet food, food service, retail) across various regions.

Most Trending Reports in Food & Beverage Industry:

Fish Meal Market: Expanding at a CAGR of 7%, the global fish meal market is predicted to increase from a valuation of US$ 5.6 billion in 2023 to US$ 11 billion by the end of 2033.

Bone Meal Supplement Market: The demand for bone meal supplement market is anticipated to increase over the forecast year due to increasing application of bone meal supplements in animal feed and fertilizers.

Meal Replacement Shake Market: The global meal replacement shake market is anticipated to be driven by a wide selection of ready-to-drink beverages in consumers' favorite flavors in the approaching years.

Low-carb Low-fat Meal Market: According to the latest research by FACT.MR, Low-carb Low-fat Meal Market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted year 2021-2031. The increasing health consciousness among the consumers is expected to drive growth to the low-carb low-fat meal.

Nutraceutical Supplements Market: The global nutraceutical supplements market reached US$ 87.41 billion in 2022, according to a recently published study by Fact.MR. Demand for nutraceutical supplements recorded a steady CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2022. The market is projected to advance faster going ahead at a CAGR of 7.9% and reach a value of US$ 201.75 billion by the end of 2033.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.