Missfresh Announces Entry into Share Transfer Agreement

BEIJING, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF), today announced that it entered into a share transfer agreement with Freshking Limited, a British Virgin Islands company wholly owned by Mr. Zheng Xu. The entry into this share transfer agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder have been approved by the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”), as well as the audit committee and the special committee under the Board.

Missfresh HK Limited, San Sheng Limited, and Mrfresh Limited are subsidiaries of the Company, whose financial statements are consolidated into the Company’s own financial statements. As of August 4, 2023, the aggregate amount of unaudited net liabilities (i.e., total liabilities minus total assets) of those three subsidiaries and their respective subsidiaries is estimated to be between US$220 million and US$240 million. Under the share transfer agreement, the Company agrees to transfer all of its shares in each of Missfresh HK Limited, San Sheng Limited and Mrfresh Limited to Freshking Limited or any other persons designated by Freshking Limited in exchange for a total consideration of US$1.00 in cash to be paid by Freshking Limited or any other persons designated by Freshking Limited to the Company, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions including the receipt of a written opinion issued by the financial advisor, engaged by the audit committee under the Board, to the effect that the transaction contemplated under the share transfer agreement is fair to the shareholders of the Company from a financial point of view.

The audit committee under the Board has approved the engagement of Kroll LLC as the independent financial advisor in connection with the proposed transaction.

