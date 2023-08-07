Akoya Biosciences Announces Milestone of 1,000 Peer-Reviewed Publications Citing Use of its Spatial Biology Technologies

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences , Inc. (Nasqad: AKYA)(“Akoya), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced a momentous achievement - publication of the 1,000th peer-reviewed article citing use of the company’s technology, the largest publication volume in the industry. Approximately 80% of these articles have been published in the last 2.5 years, reflecting the exponential growth in adoption of Akoya's solutions.



As a trailblazer in spatial biology, Akoya is dedicated to developing cutting-edge technologies that transform the understanding of complex biological systems, empowering researchers around the world to reveal unprecedented insights into cellular behavior and disease mechanisms.

While the majority of publications have focused on oncology, other areas of research include inflammatory disease, neuroscience, and infectious diseases. Of note, several seminal papers were recently published in Nature led by the Human BioMolecular Atlas Program (HuBMAP), a National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded consortium, and the Human Breast Cell Atlas Initiative supported by numerous leading institutions and consortia. These papers presented atlases of the human intestine, breast, and other organs created with the use of several advanced technologies, including Akoya’s PhenoCycler® platform. Akoya's platform was the central spatial biology solution used for the discovery of key proteins and cell types to identify spatial tissue domains that provide insight into tissue architecture.

"Reaching this milestone of 1,000 publications is a testament to the game-changing capabilities of Akoya's spatial biology solutions," said Dr. Arutha Kulasinghe, Head of the Clinical-oMx Lab at the University of Queensland, Australia. "The ability to visualize how individual cells communicate in disease models has been revolutionary for our research. Akoya's technology has provided us with a new level of understanding, opening up exciting possibilities for advancing drug discovery and precision medicine."

"Our team is thrilled to celebrate the achievement of 1,000 publications," said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya Biosciences. "We are humbled by the trust the scientific community has placed in our technology, and we are excited to continue advancing discovery in spatial biology."

This milestone comes on the heels of the announcement in April 2023 that Akoya had shipped its 1,000th instrument, representing the largest installed base in the spatial biology industry.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

