Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Propels Global Medical Devices Market to $41.0 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market for Minimally Invasive Medical Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for minimally invasive medical devices was valued at $26.4 billion in 2022 and is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% to reach $41.0 billion in 2028. The market is segmented by type and region, focusing on equipment, applications, and end-users.

Minimally invasive surgical procedures have gained significant popularity due to their benefits, such as reduced operative and post-operative complications and faster recovery times. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders worldwide is also driving the demand for minimally invasive surgical instruments. The report highlights that non-communicable disorders, which include chronic diseases, account for approximately 71% of all deaths globally, leading to an increased need for minimally invasive surgeries.

The global market is segmented based on equipment types, application types, and end-users. It covers an in-depth analysis of market dynamics and structure, including Porter's Five Forces analysis and supply and distribution chain insights. The report also includes information on current regulations and guidelines for minimally invasive medical devices. Leading market players, their business operations, segment focus, revenue, and strategy analysis are detailed, along with market share analysis and product launches.

Geographically, the report analyzes the market across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, focusing on key countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe (top five countries), China, India, and Japan, which host a high concentration of minimally invasive medical device manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations.

The report provides valuable insights into the historical market revenue data from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028. It identifies promising new surgical procedures and products in the development and testing stage and assesses their potential for successful commercialization in the next five years. The competitive landscape, recent developments, and segmental revenues of major stakeholders in the industry are also analyzed.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

3M

Abbott

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health

Danaher Corp.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Medtronic

Olympus Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrjk4p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment