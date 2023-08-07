New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transparent Electronic Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482953/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the transparent electronic market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare applications. The global transparent electronic market is expected to reach an estimated $4.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 27.7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising need for transparent PSCs (power conversion system), increasing penetration of smart windows in the automotive industry, and growing demand for digital signage in various service sectors, such as retail, healthcare, hospitality, education, transportation, government, enterprise, and banking.

The study includes a forecast for the global transparent electronic market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Transparent Electronic Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Transparent Displays

Transparent Solar Panels

Transparent Windows



Transparent Electronic Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others



Transparent Electronic Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies transparent electronic companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the transparent electronic companies profiled in this report include:

BOE Technology

Brite Solar

ClearLED

Corning Incorporated

LG Electronics

The analyst forecasts that transparent display is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing application of transparent AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) displays in smartphones.

Consumer electronics is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for the miniaturization of electronic devices.

North America will remain the largest region due to the growing demand for transparent displays among automotive manufacturers to equip their vehicles with high-tech features and huge demand for poly-crystalline solar panel among residences as well as commercial buildings.

