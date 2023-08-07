Energy as a Service Market to Cross USD 140.13 Billion by 2030 on Account of Rising Awareness of Energy Efficiency and Increasing Renewable Energy Adoption | By SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider report, "The Energy As a Service Market achieved a valuation of USD 65.9 billion in 2022, with projections indicating a surge to USD 140.13 billion by 2030. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.89% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030".

Market Report Scope

Energy as a Service (EaaS) is a novel and innovative concept in the field of energy management and consumption. It represents a dynamic shift in how energy is delivered, utilized, and paid for, aiming to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs, and promote sustainability. EaaS is revolutionizing the traditional energy landscape by offering a flexible, customer-centric approach that aligns with the evolving needs of businesses and individuals in the modern world. At its core, EaaS is a comprehensive energy solution that allows consumers to access energy as a bundled service, rather than merely purchasing electricity or fuel.

Market Analysis

The global energy landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, characterized by the increasing demand for sustainable, efficient, and flexible energy solutions. Amidst this revolution, Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) has emerged as a dynamic and disruptive business model that offers a comprehensive range of energy-related services to consumers. One of the most significant factors driving the growth of the energy as a service market is the rapid advancement in renewable energy technologies. Solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal energy sources are becoming more efficient, accessible, and cost-competitive. As a result, EaaS providers can offer clean and sustainable energy solutions to consumers, reducing their carbon footprint and meeting their increasing demand for environmentally friendly power options.

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 65.9 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 140.13 billion CAGR CAGR of 9.89% from 2023-2030 Key Segments By Service Type (Energy Supply Services, Operational and Maintenance Services, Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services, and Others)



By End User (Commercial, Industrial) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Impact of Recession

While recessions undoubtedly pose challenges to the energy as a service market, they also present opportunities for innovation and adaptation. By focusing on short-term cost savings, exploring alternative financing models, and aligning with government initiatives, EaaS providers can weather the storm and emerge stronger on the other side. The key lies in remaining agile, customer-centric, and resilient, recognizing that the energy landscape is ever-evolving and interconnected with broader economic trends.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine War's impact on the energy as a service market has been significant and multi-faceted. While challenges related to energy supply disruptions and regulatory changes have surfaced, it has also sparked a growing interest in renewable energy sources, energy resilience, and storage solutions. In the face of geopolitical uncertainties, the industry has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, paving the way for a more sustainable and secure energy future. As the conflict's implications continue to unfold, the market will undoubtedly undergo further transformations and innovations.

Key Regional Development

The energy as a service market is witnessing dynamic growth globally, with each region offering unique opportunities and challenges. North America and Europe lead the way with strong commitments to sustainability, while the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions hold immense potential for future expansion. To fully realize the benefits of EaaS, policymakers, industry players, and stakeholders must collaborate to overcome barriers, create supportive regulatory environments, and invest in robust infrastructure.

Key Takeaway from Energy as a Service Market Study

The Energy Supply Services segment plays a pivotal role in the market, as it focuses on the production and delivery of clean and renewable energy to consumers and businesses. With increasing awareness about the adverse effects of traditional fossil fuels, there is a growing demand for cleaner alternatives such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal energy sources.

The Commercial segment is another crucial player in the market, catering to businesses of all sizes, from small enterprises to large corporations. This segment aims to enhance energy efficiency, reduce operational costs, and promote sustainable practices within commercial facilities.

Recent Developments Related to Energy as a Service Market

Two leading industry giants, Magna, a global automotive supplier, and Yulu, a prominent electric micro-mobility provider, have joined forces to create a cutting-edge joint venture named Yuma Energy. The collaboration aims to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) landscape with their innovative "battery-as-a-service" (BaaS) concept.

In a strategic move to expand its presence in the energy management and sustainability sector, Honeywell, a global technology company, recently announced a significant investment in Redaptive, an emerging leader in Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solutions.

