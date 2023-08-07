Star Equity Holdings to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 11th

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP), (“Star Equity” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the market opens on Friday, August 11, 2023.



A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) on August 11, 2023 to discuss the results and management’s outlook. The call may be accessed by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-833-630-1956

1-833-630-1956 International: 1-412-317-1837

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations link, on the Investor Relations page of the Star Equity website at: https://www.starequity.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the end of the conference call.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company currently with two divisions: Construction and Investments. Prior to the May 4, 2023 sale of Digirad Health, Star Equity Holdings had three divisions: Healthcare, Construction and Investments.

Construction

Our Construction division manufactures modular housing units and other building components for commercial and residential real estate projects and operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations for professional builders.

Investments

Our Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.

For more information contact: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. The Equity Group Rick Coleman Lena Cati CEO Senior Vice President 203-489-9508 212-836-9611 admin@starequity.com lcati@equityny.com



