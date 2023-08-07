Growing Demand for Surgical Mesh in Hernia Repair and Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Drives the Global Market to 2028

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Mesh Market (2023-2028) by Type, Product Type, Application, Raw Materials, Surgical Access, Sales Channel, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Surgical Mesh Market is estimated to be USD 1.68 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.31 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.61%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Surgical Mesh Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Surgical Mesh Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Surgical Mesh Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics







Drivers:

Increasing volume of patients suffering from hernia.

Growing number of applications in reconstructive surgery.

Demand for surgical meshes.

Restraints:

High cost of surgery along with stringent safety regulations.

Opportunities:

Increasing number of surgical procedures.

Growing health problems in the population.

High technological advancements used in surgeries.

Challenges:

Risk of inflammatory reactions and infections.







Companies Mentioned

Abiss

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company)

Betatech Medical

BioCer Entwicklungs-GmbH

Boston Scientific Corp.

C.R. Bard, Inc.

DemeTECH Corp.

Ethicon, Inc.

Invamed

LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd.

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.

Medtronic, plc

Molnlycke Health Care AB.

Seam-ed Sutures

Tepha, Inc.

Unilene SAC

Unisur Life care (Universal Sutures)

W. L. Gore & Associates. Inc.

Market Segmentation



The Global Surgical Mesh Market is segmented based on Type, Product Type, Application, Raw Materials, Surgical Access, Sales Channel, End User, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Non-Absorbable Surgical Mesh, Absorbable Surgical Mesh, and Others.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Synthetic Surgical Meshes, Biosynthetic Surgical Meshes, Biologic Surgical Meshes, and Hybrid Surgical Meshes.

By Application, the market is classified into Hernia Repair, Traumatic Or Surgical Wounds, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, and Other Facial Surgery.

By Raw Materials, the market is classified into Polypropylene (PP), Polyglycolic acid (PGA), Decellularized Dermis/ECM, and Others.

By Surgical Access, the market is classified into Open Surgery and Laparoscopic Surgery.

By Sales Channel, the market is classified into Direct Channel and Distribution Channel.

By End User, the market is classified into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uc9yd0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment