Industrial Barcode Scanner Market Trends and Forecast



The future of the industrial barcode scanner market looks promising with opportunities in the manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail, and food & beverage applications. The global industrial barcode scanner market is expected to reach an estimated $8.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are emergence of industry 4.0, growing adoption of wearable barcode scanners, and increasing number of multinational logistics service providers across the globe.

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Industrial Barcode Scanner Market by Segments

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global industrial barcode scanner market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Industrial Barcode Scanner Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Mobile Computers

Handheld Scanners

Ring Scanners

Others



Industrial Barcode Scanner Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Food and Beverages

Others



Industrial Barcode Scanner Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Industrial Barcode Scanner Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies industrial barcode scanner companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the industrial barcode scanner companies profiled in this report include:

Advantech

Bluebird

CipherLab

Cognex

Datalogic Spa

DENSO

EUROTECH Spa

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that handheld scanner is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing application of these scanners by retailers as these scanners are portable and simple to use and also helps in reading product information like price tags or labels while purchasing goods.

Manufacturing is expected to remain the largest segment due to the widespread application of barcode scanners by factories to monitor inventory levels, manufacturing status, component locations, quality control data, defective product, and inventory levels.

North America will remain the largest region due to the presence of manufacturing base of major OEMs and widespread adoption of barcode scanners in hospitality, entertainment, and warehousing sectors of the region.

Features of the Industrial Barcode Scanner Market



Market Size Estimates: Industrial barcode scanner market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Industrial barcode scanner market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Industrial barcode scanner market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the industrial barcode scanner market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the industrial barcode scanner market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the industrial barcode scanner market size?

Answer: The global industrial barcode scanner market is expected to reach an estimated $8.3 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for industrial barcode scanner market?

Answer: The global industrial barcode scanner market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the industrial barcode scanner market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are emergence of industry 4.0, growing adoption of wearable barcode scanners, and increasing number of multinational logistics service providers across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for industrial barcode scanner market?

Answer: The future of the industrial barcode scanner market looks promising with opportunities in the manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail, and food & beverage applications.

Q5. Who are the key industrial barcode scanner companies?



Answer: Some of the key industrial barcode scanner companies are as follows:

Q6. Which industrial barcode scanner segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that handheld scanner is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing application of these scanners by retailers as these scanners are portable and simple to use and also helps in reading product information like price tags or labels while purchasing goods.

Q7. In industrial barcode scanner market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the presence of manufacturing base of major OEMs and widespread adoption of barcode scanners in hospitality, entertainment, and warehousing sectors of the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the industrial barcode scanner market by product type (mobile computers, handheld scanners, ring scanners, and others), application (manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail, food & beverages, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

