New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AI Camera Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482949/?utm_source=GNW



AI Camera Market Trends and Forecast



The future of the AI camera market looks promising with opportunities in the public & private sector, retail, BSFI, healthcare, automotive, legal, and education applications. The global AI camera market is expected to reach an estimated $23.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing integration of these cameras in smartphones, growing demand for these AI based cameras in smart homes, and escalating need for AI-based surveillance to record and prevent criminal activity as well as terrorist attacks.

AI Camera Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



AI Camera Market by Segments

AI Camera Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global AI camera market by product type, technology, application, and region, as follows:



AI Camera Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Smartphone Camera

DSLR

Surveillance Camera



AI Camera Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Image/ Face Recognition

Voice/ Speech Recognition

Computer Vision

Others



AI Camera Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Public & Private Sectors

Retail

BSFI

Healthcare

Automotive

Legal

Education

Others



AI Camera Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of AI Camera Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies AI camera companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the AI camera companies profiled in this report include:

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

D-Link

Eagle Eye Networks

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Hanwha Techwin America

Panasonic

AI Camera Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that surveillance camera will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the considerable usage of AI cameras for surveillance to develop HDR images and it is also utilized for multi-image recording in low light, and computational imaging to get a stepless zoom effect.

Public & private sector is expected to remain the largest segment due to the extensive use of AI based cameras in smart cities for surveillance and traffic monitoring.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing governmental spending towards security surveillance in the region, rising investments in technologically advanced electronic devices, and presence of key manufacturing hub in China.

Features of the AI Camera Market



Market Size Estimates: AI camera market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: AI camera market size by various segments, such as by product type, technology, application, and region

Regional Analysis: AI camera market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, technology, application, and regions for the AI camera market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the AI camera market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the AI camera market size?

Answer: The global AI camera market is expected to reach an estimated $23.3 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for AI camera market?

Answer: The global AI camera market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the AI camera market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing integration of these cameras in smartphones, growing demand for these AI based cameras in smart homes, and escalating need for AI-based surveillance to record and prevent criminal activity as well as terrorist attacks.

Q4. What are the major segments for AI camera market?

Answer: The future of the AI camera market looks promising with opportunities in the public & private sector, retail, BSFI, healthcare, automotive, legal, and education applications.

Q5. Who are the key AI camera companies?



Answer: Some of the key AI camera companies are as follows:

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

D-Link

Eagle Eye Networks

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Hanwha Techwin America

Panasonic

Q6. Which AI camera segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that surveillance camera will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the considerable usage of AI cameras for surveillance to develop HDR images and it is also utilized for multi-image recording in low light, and computational imaging to get a stepless zoom effect.

Q7. In AI camera market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing governmental spending towards security surveillance in the region, rising investments in technologically advanced electronic devices, and presence of key manufacturing hub in China.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the AI camera market by product type (smartphone camera, DSLR, and surveillance camera), technology (image/ face recognition, voice/ speech recognition, computer vision, and others), application (public & private sectors, retail, BSFI, healthcare, automotive, legal, education, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482949/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________